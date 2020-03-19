Marcus Trescothick recalls the time when he ‘broke’ Kevin Pietersen’s nose at a karaoke party in Lahore

cricket

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick revealed one of his favourite off-field stories and it included Kevin Pietersen, Karaoke and a party in Lahore. While speaking on the Barmy Army podcast, the opener recalled a particularly memorable night in Pakistan where they engaged in karaoke and the story ended with Pietersen getting his nose broken. “There was one night in Lahore of all places. After the 2005 (Ashes) series, so the end of 2005.”

“We lost the second Test match and the series was over. Vodafone had organised a karaoke night for us in the hotel. It was just for the players and the staff but everyone was so annoyed and disappointed that only about eight of us turned up,” he said.

“We had this massive room and a karaoke machine. You know how hard it is to get a drink in Pakistan, it’s nigh on impossible. We had all this beer, tequila and stuff that had rocked up from the high commission.

“There were about eight of us there just messing around and it turned into one of the most entertaining karaoke nights I have ever heard.

“I think it was me, KP, Paul Nixon, Hoggard was there and Jim the guy from Vodafone.” When asked who the best singer among them was, Trescothick replied: “I can’t remember because were absolute smashed to bits. I remember headbutting KP and I thought I’d broken his nose.

“He had pinned me down on the floor and I just went ‘bang’ like that and nutted him one on the bridge of his nose. We were mucking about – too much tequila does that to you, doesn’t it. “In the middle of Lahore, in this hotel where no one else knows and behind closed doors–it was the best karaoke singing you’ve ever heard.

“At the end of it all of us, all eight of us or whatever it was, got on stage and just sang to the empty room.”