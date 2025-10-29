Marizanne Kapp unleashes fury on England in 1st Semi-final of World Cup 2025; Cleans up Jones and Knight

Some players are made for the big occasion. Whenever the team demands the best out of them, they seem to find a way to deliver. Marizanne Kapp has been a legendary name for South African women’s cricket. With her all-around ability, she has delivered and bailed the team out of some pressure situations and in some of the biggest games. Amy jones and Heather Knight getting bowled by Marizanne Kapp(Screen grab from x.com)

In the ongoing first semifinal of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, Kapp once again showed her class. She shocked the four-time World Champions, England, twice in the first over of a big chase with the wickets of Amy Jones and Heather Knight.

Notably, England won the toss for this match and put South Africa to bat. The skipper of the Proteas, Laura Wolvaardt, led from the front and played a record-breaking, historic knock of 169 runs. Her knock ensured that England posted a massive total of 319 runs on the board at the end of their 50 overs. Kapp contributed with the bat, too, playing an effective cameo of 42 runs from 33 balls.

Marizanne Kapp leaves English top-order speechless

The task was steep, and England needed a solid start from their openers. But Marizanne Kapp had something else in mind. The veteran pacer looked on song from the first ball, and the determination to give her team a good start was there in her face.

On the second ball of the first over, Kapp bowled a beauty that left Jones speechless. The ball pitched at a good length area around the off stump and jagged back in. Jones tried to defend the ball on the line but was completely fooled by the late deviation. The ball snuck through the gap between the bat and the pad and crashed into the woodwork behind the batter.

With Jones gone early, England now looked to Heather Knight to provide them with the foundation. However, Knight’s innings lasted only three deliveries as on the fifth ball of the same over, Kapp produced another beauty. She pitched the ball around the same area, but this time took it away from the batter. Knight chased the ball from inside the crease and ended up getting an inside edge. The ball bounced on the deck and rolled back onto the stumps.

If the Kapp-attack was not enough, Ayabonga Khaka joined in and resulted in the demise of Tammy Beaumont, soon. England were struggling at this stage, having lost three wickets for just a single run on the board.