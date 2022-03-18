Mark Wood ruled out of IPL 2022 in huge setback for Lucknow Super Giants: Reports

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a right elbow injury. Wood was picked by Lucknow Super Giants, who will be making their debut in the tournament this season, for ₹7.5 crore at the IPL mega auction earlier this year.

The 32-year-old's participation, however, became doubtful after he walked out of the first innings of England's first Test against the West Indies last week. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has since communicated with the Lucknow franchise that Wood will not be able to play in the IPL this season, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The 2022 season would have been Wood's second in the IPL, having played for the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. While he went wicketless that season, Wood has become an integral part of the England squad in all formats, playing a pivotal role in their 2019 World Cup triumph.

Wood could only bowl five overs in the first session of the third day of the drawn first Test. He then attempted to take a fitness test ahead of the fifth day but experienced “acute pain” on his right elbow. Wood was subsequently left out of the squad for the ongoing second Test.

The ECB is yet to make a statement on the fast bowler.

Earlier, England limited overs opener Jason Roy, who had been picked by the Gujarat Titans, ruled himself out of the IPL. Roy said that he is taking an “indefinite break” from all cricket. His former England opening partner Alex Hales also ruled himself out citing bubble fatigue.

