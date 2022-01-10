Marnus Labuschagne picks an Indian among 'top 3 Test bowlers faced', names favourite Indian batsman

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne picked veteran Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin among the top three toughest bowlers he has faced in international cricket and named former India white-ball skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite Indian batsman.

A day after England eked out a draw in Sydney in the ongoing Ashes Test series in Australia, Labuschagne took to Twitter to have a Q&A session with his fans.

One of the fans tweeted asking the best international bowler he has faced. He wrote, “My 13 year old son is big fan of yours!!! Plays for ponds cricket club, i have made him this backyard cricket pitch. Who is the best bowler you faced other internationally?”

Labuschagne replied saying, “How good is that setup - enjoy guys!! Best intl bowlers i've faced other than Cummins is Jofra & Ashwin.”

Seven bowlers have dismissed Labuschagne two or more times with England Jack Leach standing atop being the only bowler to dismiss him thrice. Ashwin and Archer are both part of the list. The Indian dismissed him twice in six innings while Archer has dismissed him as many times in seven innings.

Another fan asked him, “Best Indian Batter and Best Indian bowler you faced?”

He quickly replied saying, “Virat & Ashwin.”

Earlier last week, during a candid conversation with Cricket Australia where he was asked to build his 'perfect batter' based on attributes of current and former players, he picked Kohli's cover drive.

"I'm gonna have to go with Virat Kohli's cover drive. I think the way he plays it, the sort of energy that he brings on that ball," he said.