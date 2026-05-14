Massive coup! England legend Andrew Flintoff to coach in Australia, say reports

Andrew Flintoff, former England allrounder, one of the finest that the cricket world has ever seen, is going to coach a Big Bash League (BBL) side, if reports are to be believed.

Andrew Flintoff was a fierce competitor during his days as a cricketer.(Getty Images)

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If it is true, it's a big coup. Flintoff had been coaching England Lions since 2024, and there were no hints that he was interested in coaching overseas. The BBL is played in the Aussie summer, usually kicking off in December. It's normally a seven-week event.

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Flintoff is going to coach Sydney Thunder. Their previous coach was Trevor Bayliss, who failed to lead them to any titles during his tenure of five years. Last year, they finished last in the eight-team league. In 2023-24, they had finished last, too.

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{{^usCountry}} The Flintoff signing is massive to all intents and purposes. He represented England in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and 7 T20Is from 1998-2009. He boasts 400 international wickets and more than 7000 international runs. There have been very few cricketers in the history of cricket who have been genuine all-rounders like him, who could bowl fast and beat the living daylights of opposition bowlers. That has always been the definition of a high-quality allrounder. Horrific details of a car crash! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Flintoff signing is massive to all intents and purposes. He represented England in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and 7 T20Is from 1998-2009. He boasts 400 international wickets and more than 7000 international runs. There have been very few cricketers in the history of cricket who have been genuine all-rounders like him, who could bowl fast and beat the living daylights of opposition bowlers. That has always been the definition of a high-quality allrounder. Horrific details of a car crash! {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2022, Flintoff had a horrible car crash that almost killed him. He sustained serious facial and rib injuries and had to undergo surgery. Last year, he opened up about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, Flintoff had a horrible car crash that almost killed him. He sustained serious facial and rib injuries and had to undergo surgery. Last year, he opened up about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I thought I was dead, because I was conscious but I couldn't see anything," he recalled in a Disney+ documentary . "I was thinking, is that it? Is that it? You know what I mean? Just black for the rest of my days? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I thought I was dead, because I was conscious but I couldn't see anything," he recalled in a Disney+ documentary . "I was thinking, is that it? Is that it? You know what I mean? Just black for the rest of my days? {{/usCountry}}

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"My hat came over my eyes - so I pulled my hat up, and I thought, no, I'm not [dead], I'm on the Top Gear track, this is not heaven. I thought my face had come off. I was frightened to death," he added.

Flintoff provided more details as to what happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13, 2022. "As it started going over, I looked at the ground, and I knew, if I get hit here on the side [of the head] then I'll break my neck, or if I get hit on the temple, I'm dead. The best chance is to go face down.

"And then I remember hitting [the ground], and my head got hit," he added. "But then I got dragged out, and the car went over, and I went over the back of the car, and then [I got] pulled face down on the runway about 50m underneath the car. And then I hit the grass and then [it] flipped back," he said.

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Flintoff, in 2012, also tried his hand at boxing and won a professional heavyweight match in his first appearance. However, he didn't pursue it afterwards. As far as white-ball coaching is concerned, Flintoff has coached in The Hundred for two seasons. He was with Northern Superchargers, now called Sunrisers Leeds.

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