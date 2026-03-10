Matthew Hayden joins Gujarat Titans as batting coach ahead of IPL 2026

In the release, the Gujarat Titans described Hayden as a figure whose expertise in modern-day T20 batting dynamics would further strengthen the team’s coaching group as it prepares for IPL 2026.

The move brings one of Australia’s most decorated batters into the Titans setup as the Ahmedabad-based franchise looks to strengthen its support staff before the new campaign. Hayden, a World Cup winner and one of the most dominant opening batters of his era, joins with a vast international pedigree and experience in white-ball batting.

Gujarat Titans have appointed former Australia opener Matthew Hayden as their batting coach ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, the franchise said in an official release on Tuesday.

GT’s Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said the appointment came at an important moment in the franchise’s journey. “Matthew’s appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey. As a franchise committed to excellence and long-term success, we are constantly focused on strengthening our cricketing ecosystem. His experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead,” Solanki said.

Matthew Hayden represented Australia in 273 international matches across formats, scoring more than 15,000 international runs and playing a key role in multiple ICC tournament triumphs. His aggressive but technically strong approach made him one of the defining batters of his generation and an influential figure in the evolution of powerplay batting in limited-overs cricket.

He also featured in 32 IPL matches during his playing career, bringing with him experience of the league’s demands and tempo. Hayden, in his first remarks after the appointment, signalled the kind of approach he wants from the Titans’ batting group. “Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That’s the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans,” Hayden said.

The appointment is the latest move in the Gujarat Titans’ preparation for the 2026 season, with the franchise looking to build a stronger batting identity under its revamped support structure.