'May have to pay up big bucks': Scott Styris on MI's 'bad move' of buying Marco Jansen for IPL 2021

Former New Zealand all-rounder has presented an interesting perspective on one of Mumbai Indians' new recruit Marco Jansen. Though the lanky bowler put up an impressive show with the ball on his debut in the IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, pocketing 2/28 in 4 overs, Styris believes the move may come back to bite the franchise in the future.

Styris, while speaking on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', opined that MI's purchase of the South African bowler is a "bad move" because other franchises will take notice of the speedster and with a big auction slated to take place next year, defending champions Mumbai could have to shell out a huge sum of money for him.

"I think this is a bad move for Mumbai Indians to pick up Marco Jansen right now, because now, as we are doing, we are talking about it, everybody is talking about it. And with the possibility of a major auction next year, then I think Mumbai may have to suddenly pay up big bucks because they are not going to keep him," said Styris.

Further elaborating on his point, Styris said: "So, I would suggest, to think a little bit long-term, maybe put him on the ice this year and Mumbai Indians could have swept in next year having for a long time like Lasith Malinga. Because I think he has got that skill to be a starting front-line bowler in the IPL for 10 years."

Cricketer-turned-commentator Styris, however, admitted he was impressed with what he saw from the Proteas bowler. He believes his tall frame, of 6ft 8inch, will make him a very useful bowler in the years to come.

"I thought it was a phenomenal performance. I haven't seen much of him as well. I asked Parthiv Patel, who has had a little bit of scouting experience with Marco. All around, I thought he is incredibly impressive and the reason for that is not about the simple factor that he gets bounce because he is six foot eight, which is what you expect. He touched 143mph, which is serious pace. He is going to get bounce if he has got pace. And he started, on that pitch, to bowl the slower balls as well," said Styris on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

Jansen's scalps on his IPL debut included Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) later on