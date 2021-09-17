‘May you be blessed with good health & happiness’: Sachin, Kohli, Kevin Pietersen, others wish PM Modi on his 71st b'day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday as people from the cricket fraternity took to social media to greet him. Former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar and captain Virat Kohli led the way as wishes poured in on social media.

While Tendulkar wished PM Modi a year ‘full of good health and happiness,’ Kohli extended warm greetings on the Prime Minister's birthday. “Happy Birthday, Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“Warm birthday greetings to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and happiness,” Kohli tweeted.

ALSO READ | ‘Maybe he wanted to unburden himself by letting go of one format’: MSK Prasad ‘surprised’ by Virat Kohli’s decision

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also took to Twitter and wished PM Modi. “Wishing Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation,” Laxman tweeted.

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pieterson also extended his wishes to PM Modi.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj also extended his best wishes to PM Modi. “Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and success. My best wishes. @narendramodi @PMOIndia,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Here are some more reactions from the players of Team India:

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard arrives in Abu Dhabi

PM Modi is into the third year of his second consecutive term as Prime Minister. The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7.

(With ANI Inputs)