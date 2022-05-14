Mayank calls uncapped PBKS youngster 'leader in the team': ''He takes responsibility, even speaks to bowlers sometimes'

The Punjab Kings registered an emphatic 54-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 Indian Premier League game on Friday to stay afloat in the race for playoff spots. Clinching their sixth win in 12 matches, the Kings equaled Delhi Capitals with 12 points, but remain at the sixth spot in the table due to a lesser Net Run Rate (NRR). Bangalore, meanwhile, have only one game remaining and can reach a maximum of 16 points – however, their negative NRR (-0.323) could potentially hurt the side as it chases a playoff berth. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

In the game against RCB, the Punjab Kings bowlers produced an emphatic performance as they restricted the side to 155/9 in a 210-run chase. While Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with three dismissals to his name, all the five bowlers used by captain Mayank Agarwal returned with wickets. While Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan picked two each, Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh took one.

Arshdeep has been one of the most consistent bowlers for the PBKS in IPL 2022 so far. While he hasn't primarily been a wicket-taking bowler (7 wickets in 12 matches), Arshdeep's incredible economy rate -- especially during death overs -- makes him undroppable for the PBKS. He has bowled at 7.69 runs/over in the season so far, and Mayank Agarwal named the uncapped India star 'leader' of the side.

“Very very energetic person, very confident guy (Arshdeep). Enjoys his cricket. Must say he's the leader in the team. He rallies around everyone, takes up the responsibility, even goes up and speaks to the bowlers sometimes,” Mayank said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Earlier, Whirlwind knocks from Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone guided PBKS to a mammoth total of 209 before they registered a comprehensive 54-run victory.

"We were brilliant with the bat. Wicket was holding up a bit. The way Jonny and Livi batted, was amazing. We haven't changed a lot to be honest, just about understanding few situations, understanding the wicket," PBKS captain said.

"Have to be adaptable and flexible which we have been, which is nice. Can't be too defensive with the ball. If batsman get going, it doesn't matter, the boundaries don't matter these days. Two points the most crucial thing for us. As long as the job gets done, I'm fine batting at five," Mayank added.

