'If I were given regular chances, I could help a team win IPL trophy': South Africa star rues lack of 'opportunity'

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen a number of star performers from around the world. While many Team India players have been impressive in the ongoing season, overseas stars like Jos Buttler and Wanindu Hasaranga among others also have enjoyed consistent outings. While Buttler is currently the highest run-scorer in the league (625 runs in 12 innings), Sri Lanka's Hasaranga is the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Yuzvendra Chahal (23) in the season so far. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Over the past year, Hasaranga has widely been regarded as one of the top T20I spinners. His rivalry with Tabraiz Shamsi for the top spot in 2021 international wicket-taking list was discussed widely. However, South Africa's Shamsi didn't find any takers in the mega auction preceding the tournament.

The left-arm spinner has represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2016-18 in the IPL, and was called up as a replacement for Andrew Tye by Rajasthan Royals in the previous season. However, Shamsi played in only one game for the Royals.

The spinner has now opened up on the lack of opportunities in the tournament, insisting that he could've helped a team win the trophy if he was given regular chances.

“No, it does not frustrate me as it is something I can’t control. I’d love to be there, though. I believe in my abilities and I believe if I were given an opportunity to play regularly in the IPL, I could help a team win the trophy. In my previous two IPL stints, I didn’t get an opportunity to play regularly,” Shamsi told SAcricketmag.

“As a player, you need to be given a decent run in order to showcase your abilities. That’s evident from my career. When Imran Tahir was in the Proteas team, I didn’t get to play regularly. But since he moved on, I’ve been able to show that I can win games and have climbed up to No 1 in the world.”

Shamsi emerged as South Africa's star bowler over the past few years in the shortest format of the game, with 57 wickets to his name in 47 T20I appearances.

