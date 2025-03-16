Menu Explore
Maybe the occasion got to players: DC head coach after third WPL final loss

PTI |
Mar 16, 2025 10:10 AM IST

Maybe the occasion got to players: DC head coach after third WPL final loss

Mumbai, Delhi Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty says maybe the occasion got to the players as his team lost its third straight final in the Women's Premier League.

Maybe the occasion got to players: DC head coach after third WPL final loss
Maybe the occasion got to players: DC head coach after third WPL final loss

Delhi Capitals should have chased down 150 against Mumbai Indians but fell short by eight runs on Saturday night. They had lost to RCB last season and Mumbai the year before.

"Everyone's hurting a huge amount at the moment. I think 99 percent of the time you back yourself to chase 150 on that wicket there. Big match finals, maybe the occasion just got to the players but full credit to Mumbai Indians for the way they defended that total.

"They made it really hard for us and we were never ahead in the chase. We were in the game all the way through, just couldn't get over the line," said Batty in the post-match media interaction.

The head coach insisted that the players did not carry baggage of the past going into another final.

"The girls have been really positive, I can't fault them. There has been no negative talk at all like 'Oh we've messed up the last two finals, we're going to take that baggage into this one', none of that. I thought they were really positive, really confident.

"I don't think there is a mental block at all. If you look at the way we performed with the ball, we did a great job to keep them to 149 on that wicket. We have seen what had happened in the elimination game and the other games here. We were expecting 180 to be a par score, so we were really happy with that," he said.

Batty added that the analysis of the loss can wait with players understandably upset.

"We're all hurting. It's going to take some time to think through what went wrong. and that's cricket as well. You've got two great quality teams going head-to-head and it was such a tight game. You lose by eight runs, which is two boundaries.

"We lost that by two balls in the end. It can go either way. I don't think there was a common denominator . There will be a winning side and a losing side. We've been on the losing side three times unfortunately," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
