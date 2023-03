MCA Women's League: Punam Raut shines for Sportsfield CC; Payyade down Matunga Gymkhana

Punam Raut (42) and Krithika Krishnakumar (34) combined to guide Sportsfield Cricket Club to a six-wicket victory over Dashing Sports Club in their opening-round match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League on Thursday.

In another match, Payyade SC defended 141/6 to beat Matunga Gymkhana by 39 runs.

Brief scores: Payyade SC 141/6 in 20 overs (Kritika Yadav 54, Ayushi Singh 43) beat Matunga Gymkhana 102/6 in 20 overs (Ankita Gaikar 33) by 39 runs; Dashing SC 117 in 18.5 overs (Lalita Yadav 30; Fatima Firdaus 4/13) lost to Sportsfield CC 118/4 in 15.2 overs (Punam Raut 42, Krithika Krishnakumar 34) by 6 wickets; National CC 109/4 in 20 overs (Gauri Kadam 36) lost to Sporting Union Club 110/2 in 13.5 overs (Rishita Chaugule 48*) by 8 wickets; KRP XI Cricket Club 121/5 in 20 overs (Najuka Davne 59) lost to Maharashtra Young Cricketers 122/3 in 12.5 overs (Tanisha Dhanawade 41*, Harshita Saini 31) by 7 wickets; Prime Group CC 128/5 in 20 overs (Gauri Bajaj 59*) lost to Indian Dynamite CC 129/4 in 18 overs (Jetsun Chee 68, Niyati Jagtap 38*) by 6 wickets; BV Kamath Memorial CC 159/3 in 20 overs (Laxmi Saroj 62*) beat Paramount CC 142 in 18.4 overs (Sanskruti Kanojia 4/25) by 17 runs.

Navi Mumbai Premier League brief scores: Mira Bhayander Lions 118/8 in 20 overs (Varun Lavande 3/8) beat Sanpada Scorpions 110 in 19.5 overs (Varun Lavande 45; Yaseen Shaikh 2/16, Parth Chandan 2/22, Ankeet Chavan 2/27) by 8 runs; Koparkairane Bayander Lions 99/8 in 20 overs lost to Thane Tigers 100/3 in 15.3 overs (Sahil Gode 53*) by 7 wkts.

6-Red Open: Swaminathan clinches crown

Vinay Swaminathan defeated Ajinkya Yelve by six frames to three in the topsy-turvy best-of-11-frame final of the Matunga Gymkhana-organised 6-Red Open snooker tournament played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall.

Result (Final): Vinay Swaminathan beat Ajinkya Yelve 6-3 (38-20, 62(38)-0, 15-43, 1-39, 3-35, 74(40,34)-0, 33-26, 45-14, 40-1).

MFA League: India Rush SC strike late winner

India Rush Soccer Club eked out a late winner for a 2-1 victory against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground.

Results: Elite Div: India Rush Soccer Club 2 (Dipu Neupane 2) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Aniket Panchal); First Div: Sunday Boys 3 (Ritesh Nishad 2, Aaron D’Costa) beat Yawn FC 0; Rising Boys Academy 2 (Kautik Dongrikar 2) beat Storm Chasers FC 0.

MSLTA awards its state players and teams

Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association honoured its players, coaches and teams representing the state for their performances in 2022 with scholarships and rewards worth over ₹17.5 lakh at the MSLTA annual day function. Among players awarded include Arjun Kadhe, Rutuja Bhosale, Manas Dhamne, Vaishnavi Adkar, Asmi Adkar, Arnav Paparkar and Aishwarya Jadhav.