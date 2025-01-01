Sydney [Australia], : Sydney Cricket Ground CEO, Kerrie Mather said that from 2025 onwards the McGrath Foundation is all set to provide care to each and everyone who is suffering from any type of cancer. McGrath Foundation to provide care to anybody with cancer: SCG CEO Kerrie Mather

The fifth and final Test at Sydney which is also the first Test of the New Year is a special event as it marks the Jane McGrath Day. On the third day of the match venue is covered with a full sea of pink and millions of dollars are typically raised for cancer support and awareness in Australia, as per cricket.com.au.

"Today we are announcing that the new purpose for the McGrath Foundation is that we are going to go beyond the breast and we will start providing care to anybody with cancer. This is a really important moment in time because there are so many people who are without the support that they need. In the last 20 years, the McGrath Foundation has provided care to 150,000 people diagnosed with breast cancer and their loved ones," Kerrie Mather said in the press conference.

Further, the CEO said it is a very big day for the McGrath Foundation.

"It's always a day where we make resolutions and commitments and today is a massive day of change for the McGrath Foundation. It's also a huge day of change for cancer care in Australia," Kerrie Mather added.

In the end, the CEO concluded by saying that they have got huge support from McGrath Cancer Care Nurse.

"Our focus is going to be on equity of care to make sure that anybody diagnosed with cancer will have the support of a McGrath Cancer Care Nurse. I am so excited that we are joined by the Wendt family today, Jade and David, who are here with their boys. They've travelled all the way from Bundaberg and they truly know what it means to have a nurse but also not have a nurse," Kerrie Mather concluded.

Australia clinched a thrilling 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia set a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but couldn't make it count. Fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

