McGrath urges Aussie bowlers to go hard at 'emotional' Virat Kohli, says "He's probably a little under pressure"

Former cricketer Glenn McGrath urged the Australian bowling attack to go hard at the talisman India batter Virat Kohli during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat has endured an indifferent run across all formats over the last few months, with the 36-year-old managing just one half-century and averaging only 21.33 across five Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the start of the year.

Since 2020, Virat has faced an elongated lean patch in the whites, scoring 1,838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

Speaking to CODE Sports' Daniel Cherny, McGrath said that Kohli is a little bit since he has failed to score runs in the last few months in the long format. The former Aussie seamer also called Kohli an emotional player.

"But I think he's probably under pressure a little bit, and if he has a couple of low scores to start with, he could really feel it. I think he's quite an emotional player. When he's up, he's up, and when he's down, he sort of struggles a little bit," McGrath was quoted by Fox Sports as saying.

He added that Australia has got plenty of ammunition to go against India, as they are coming to BGT after a disappointing series whitewash against New Zealand.

"Without a doubt, especially after coming off a 3-0 loss against New Zealand, you've got plenty of ammunition to back yourself up. So put the pressure on them and see if they're up for it," he added.

"If they go hard at him, if he gets in the fight with emotions, there's a bit of chat out there, who knows he might sort of lift," McGrath further added.

Kohli has appeared in 118 Test matches and 201 innings after making his debut in the long format in 2011 against West Indies. The 36-year-old scored 9040 runs at a strike rate of 55.76 and an average of 47.83 in the long format.

The top India batter has faced Australia in 25 matches in Tests and scored 2042 runs at a strike rate of 52.41. His best score against the Aussies was 186.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah , Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel , Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant , KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

