Meg Lanning aims reclaiming No. 1 ranking in three-ODI series against India
Meg Lanning, Australian women’s cricket team captain, eyes a series win against Indian women’s cricket team in the three-match ODI series beginning on Sunday.cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2018 23:31 IST
Australian women’s cricket team captain Meg Lanning is wary of Indian women’s cricket team ahead of their three-match ODI series beginning in Vadodara on March 12.
The series is being projected as a revenge series for Australia as they were knocked out by India during their last meeting in the women’s World Cup in England. Lanning, though, says revenge is not on her mind and she is only determined to help her team win the series and earn some crucial ODI championship points.
“India are a quality side and it’s not going to be easy playing them in their own den. We need to play really well and earn some crucial championship points as they can help us get back to No.1 in the ICC rankings. It’s going to be an exciting series, though. I am really looking forward to it,” Lanning said on the eve of the team’s first practice match against India ‘A’ in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Lanning, who is returning to lead the side after a seven-month hiatus, said she feels a bit nervous going into the matches but it is for a good reason. “I feel a tad nervous making a comeback. But it’s good. When you feel nervy, you also feel motivated to do well.”
The Southern Stars arrived here on Saturday night to give themselves enough time to acclimatise with the conditions. They are scheduled to play two practice games here before travelling to Vadodara to play ODIs. They will then return to Mumbai to take part in a Tri-NationT20 series also featuring England.
Speaking about the Southern Stars ‘preparations, team manager Lucy Williams said that players were quite happy with the way they went about their first two days of practice. “Our players are in good shape. We had an intense practice session today. Now everyone is looking for practice matches against India ‘A’. Hope they field a strong side. It will help us test our strength leading into the main battle.”
TOUR ITINERARY
Women’s ODIs in Vadodara
12 March- 1st ODI; 15 March- 2nd ODI; 18 March- 3rd ODI
Women’s T20 Tri-Series in Mumbai
22 March- Australia Women v India Women; 23 March- Australia Women v England Women’ 25 March- India Women v England Women; 26 March- Indian Women v Australia Women; 28 March- Australia Women v England Women; 29 March- England Women v India Women; 31 March- Final