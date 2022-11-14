'Mera beta deserve karta hai. Bekar baatein kar rahe hai aap': Moin in ugly spat with Pakistan senior on Azam remark

Former Pakistan cricketers Moin Khan and Sikander Bakht engaged in a rather ugly argument during a post-match show following Pakistan's defeat in the T20 World Cup final against England on Sunday. Pakistan faced a five-wicket loss to England in Melbourne, missing out on a chance to lift the title for the second time in their history. The argument between Moin and Bakht began when the former cricketers, joined by Abdul Razzaq and Aaqib Javed, were discussing about the Pakistan players playing in international T20 leagues.

Aaqib claimed the Pakistan Cricket Board imitated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players to participate in international leagues. Sikander Bakht, however, disagreed.

“IPL ne 14 saal se players ko bahar jaane se rok diya. Aaj tak achhi performance nahi aayi World Cup me. Jab tak aapke players England, South Africa, Australia, CPL nahi jaayenge, tab tak seekhenge kaise? Aur ye India karta hai, toh hamaare chairman ne bhi NOC dena shuru kar di. (IPL didn't allow Indian players to go out and play. They haven't performed in the World Cup since. If you don't let your players play abroad, how will they learn? Only because India do this, our chairman also started issuing NOCs for the same),” Javed said.

Bakht, however, stated that even England don't allow the players to go abroad when their County season is running, insisting that it should only happen in off-season.

“During the season toh nahi jaane dena chahiye. During the season, England County se kahi bhejte hain? Be honest. Off-season, bilkul jaane dena chahiye. England me County season ke darmiyaan leagues khelne ki ijaazat hoti ya nahi, ye pata lagaayein aap. Agar aapki apni cricket ho rahi ho toh bacchey ko bahar nahi jaana chahiye. (I don't think you should allow them during the season. Even England don't send their players during County season. If you are having cricket season, your players shouldn't go out and play),” Bakht said.

Moin Khan, however, interjected. “Ye aapke thought hain (This is your thought),” the former Pakistan wicketkeeper told Bakht. In retort, Bakht made a rather explosive remark.

“Aapke sahabzaade jaate hain, vo theek hai (We know, your son plays),” said Bakht. The former Pakistan player seemingly gave the reply in reference to Azam Khan's appearance in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League at the same time when Pakistan hosted the National T20 Cup.

Justifiably, Moin hit back at Bakht for his comment on Azam.

“Sahabzaade ki baat nahi hai. Mujhe dekhke baat karein, aakhein milaake baat karein. Domestic season ko agar aap compare karenge international season se, vo galat hai. ‘Mera beta khelta hai’, aap ajeeb baatein kar rahe hain. Mera beta deserve karta hai isliye khel raha hai. Bekaar baatein kar rahe hain aap. (It's not about my son. Look at me and then talk, look at me in the eye. You can't compare domestic season with international seasons. My son deserves, that's why he's playing. You're talking nonsense),” Moin said.

Before the things could get uglier between the two, the anchor intervened to calm the former Pakistan players down and drift the conversation away.

