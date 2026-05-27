Merciless, mighty, magnificent: RCB crush GT by record-breaking margin to qualify for IPL 2026 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not merely beat the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. They tore through the first playoff night with the kind of performance that changes the emotional temperature of a campaign and leaves the rest of the tournament staring at a new ceiling.

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli after winning Qualifier 1.(PTI)

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RCB’s 92-run win over GT was the biggest victory by runs in IPL playoff history, going past Chennai Super Kings’ 86-run demolition of Delhi Daredevils in the 2012 Qualifier 2. It was not a narrow record-breaker tucked away in the final over. It was a full-force statement, built first with the bat, sealed with the ball, and carried by a captain who turned a knockout night into his own command performance.

Patidar turns Qualifier 1 into RCB’s night of authority

Rajat Patidar stood at the centre of it all. His unbeaten 93 off 33 balls was the innings that turned a strong total into a record-shaping assault. RCB reached 254 for 5 in 20 overs, and the score itself told the story of pressure applied without pause. Virat Kohli’s 43 off 25 gave the innings early control, Devdutt Padikkal added 30 off 19, and Krunal Pandya’s 43 off 28 ensured there was no slowing down once the innings moved into its second half.

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{{^usCountry}} But Patidar was the difference between dominance and destruction. His nine sixes and five fours did not just inflate the final number. They broke GT’s bowling rhythm completely. Kagiso Rabada took two wickets but conceded 54. Prasidh Krishna went for 53. Mohammed Siraj leaked 46 in three overs. The scoreboard became a blunt instrument, and RCB used it without hesitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Patidar was the difference between dominance and destruction. His nine sixes and five fours did not just inflate the final number. They broke GT’s bowling rhythm completely. Kagiso Rabada took two wickets but conceded 54. Prasidh Krishna went for 53. Mohammed Siraj leaked 46 in three overs. The scoreboard became a blunt instrument, and RCB used it without hesitation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} GT’s chase needed something close to perfection. Instead, it cracked almost immediately. Sai Sudharsan fell hit wicket for 14, Shubman Gill made only 2 off 7, and Jos Buttler’s 29 off 11 was a flash rather than a foundation. By the time GT slipped to 51 for 5 inside six overs, the contest had already lost its balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GT’s chase needed something close to perfection. Instead, it cracked almost immediately. Sai Sudharsan fell hit wicket for 14, Shubman Gill made only 2 off 7, and Jos Buttler’s 29 off 11 was a flash rather than a foundation. By the time GT slipped to 51 for 5 inside six overs, the contest had already lost its balance. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul Tewatia fought with 68 off 43 and stretched the innings from humiliation towards respectability, but the chase never carried the weight of possibility. RCB’s bowlers kept striking in clusters. Jacob Duffy finished with 3 for 39, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2 for 28, Rasikh Salam claimed 2 for 24, and Krunal completed a fine all-round night with 2 for 16.

GT were bowled out for 162 in 19.3 overs. The last wicket only confirmed what had been visible for a long time: RCB had not survived Qualifier 1; they had seized it.

For a franchise often measured by heartbreak, noise and unfinished promise, this was a rare playoff night with no ambiguity. RCB batted like a side refusing hesitation, bowled like a side protecting more than a total, and walked into the final with a record that will sit loudly in IPL history. The 92-run margin was the headline, but the deeper message was sharper. RCB did not stumble into the final. They arrived with thunder in their boots.

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