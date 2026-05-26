Sai Sudharsan's perfect boundary turns into freak hit-wicket horror after RCB set 255 for GT in Qualifier 1

RCB’s Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans had already moved into extreme territory before Sai Sudharsan walked out. Bengaluru had put 254/5 on the board, turning a playoff chase into a test of nerve, method and absurd batting range. GT did not need a cameo. They needed structure. They needed someone to keep the innings alive long enough for the asking rate to remain within reach. Sai Sudharsan was dismissed hit-wicket in the Qualifier 1 vs RCB. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

That made Sudharsan’s wicket more than an early blow. It removed the one batter Gujarat would have trusted most to give the chase a spine.

Sai Sudharsan had been GT’s most reliable top-order force through the season. He was not just a run-scorer in their campaign, but the batter who gave their innings shape. In a chase of 255, that role became even more important. Gujarat needed early boundaries, but they also needed control. They needed a player capable of absorbing the first burst, punishing loose balls and allowing the rest of the line-up to attack around him.

For a few deliveries, Sudharsan looked ready for that job. He had moved to 14 off 9 balls and had already shown the timing that made him one of the strongest batting presences of the tournament. Then came the freak moment that turned a good shot into a dismissal.