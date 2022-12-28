'Messaged Ramiz bhai 4-5 times when he was chairman. He never texted back': Pakistan star's jaw-dropping revelation

Cricket in Pakistan underwent a reshuffle with Najam Sethi taking over as the chairman of the country's cricket board, replacing former cricketer Ramiz Raja. In addition, Mohammad Wasim, the chief selector, was also sacked with legendary former all-rounder Shahid Afridi taking over the role on an interim basis. The changes took place following Pakistan's poor outings in the home Test series against England, where the side faced a 0-3 clean sweep defeat. Last month, Pakistan also lost in the final of the T20 World Cup to the Jos Buttler-led English side.

Following the changes, a host of cricketers – former and current – have come up and criticised Ramiz Raja for his policies during his tenure as PCB chairman. Pakistan's star speedster Wahab Riaz has also opened up on how he was treated by Ramiz during this time.

“I was talking to one of the board members and he said he was happy that Ramiz bhai was going. So, the people who worked under you were not happy with you. I had messaged Ramiz bhai 4-5 times during his tenure, I said I'm waiting for your message and your call. He didn't reply me back. Why? I'm a present cricketer, I didn't take retirement,” Wahab revealed as he talked about his struggle during Ramiz's tenure on Samaa TV.

Wahab further revealed that any cricketer who was above the age of 30 was deemed “unfit” to represent Pakistan, and the left-arm pacer further criticised former selector Wasim for his comments throughout Pakistan's outings in various competitions.

“Anyone who was above 30 was deemed unfit to play. They said that it could hurt unity of the team or the performances of the team. Who has performed from the team that they chose? I don't think any player has got as many chances as those under Ramiz bhai. We didn't get more than 2 games. And after all that, the chief selector comes and says, ‘this team has given you a lot of happiness’. What's this? Eid?” said Wahab.

