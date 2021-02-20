IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Method, madness, or both – why did Morris go for 16.25cr?
South Africa's Chris Morris celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Tom Latham.(Action Images via Reuters)
South Africa's Chris Morris celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Tom Latham.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Method, madness, or both – why did Morris go for 16.25cr?

  • For Morris, 33, who last played for the Proteas in the win over Australia at the 2019 ICC World Cup at Old Trafford and has been injury-prone, it was the biggest the payday of his career by some distance. The seeds had been sown much earlier.
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:28 AM IST

How do you bet big on a player? As big as a 16.25 crore purse, that too on someone who is earmarked for a supporting role? There has to be madness and method in equal measure. For Rajasthan Royals (RR), it meant going through Chris Morris’s medical history, his physical condition, even the distance between potential venues for the 2021 Indian Premier League, whose dates are not yet out. All of this even before this year’s IPL auction, held on Thursday, was announced.

That planning, which according to RR director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara was to find a back-up for fast bowler Jofra Archer, was what culminated in Morris’s 75 lakh base price soar to an astronomical winning bid of 16.25 crore—the highest in the 14-year history of IPL.

For Morris, 33, who last played for the Proteas in the win over Australia at the 2019 ICC World Cup at Old Trafford and has been injury-prone, it was the biggest the payday of his career by some distance. The seeds had been sown much earlier.

“In terms of medical expertise, we have John Gloster, and of course, our team doctor Rob Young. They got in touch with Chris Morris’s trainers and physios. We conducted a study to see what’s really impacted him in the past and in terms of the chain scenario, in terms of Covid-19 and the restrictions that are being imposed, how that might impact our season this year,” Sangakkara said in a video interaction on Friday.

“One of the things we are seeing is that regular flying, and packing your bags and leaving the hotel frequently, has a significant effect on injuries in IPL. This time it looks like IPL will be in restricted venues; venues that are closer will not require that much of travel as well, so that works in Morris’s favour.”

During the 2020 IPL, Morris, then with Royal Challengers Bangalore, could play only nine matches due to a side strain. It was the latest in the tall Proteas all-rounder’s long list of injuries, which includes an ankle surgery and a back injury. It has made his international career a stop-start affair.

Since his South Africa debut—in a T20 tie in 2012—he has played only four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is. The 219 T20s, taking 271 wickets at an average of 22.05 and an economy rate of 7.74, and scoring 1,781 runs with three fifties, though hint at some durability, especially with the ball, in franchise cricket.

Restrictions due to the pandemic meant the RR team could not be physically present for any medical test on Morris. “Given the constraints, tests and proper medical assessments were difficult to do. We’ve relied on history and communication and conversations with medical professionals surrounding the individual,” said Gloster, the RR physio.

The RR management did check some specific parameters. “So, there will be questions asked about his high speed running training, his lower body and core strength, the amount of cricket he is playing, the load management involved. All would have been taken into consideration. I am not an expert in the physio department. I depend on the experts to send me the review and reports,” Sangakkara said. “There is a tendency for Morris to get injured. But at the end of the day, it is very difficult to predict who will get injured and who will not. The real key is to have some cover in case the unthinkable happens.”

The team management has already started thinking about ways to keep their costliest buy up and running. “Now that Chris is with us, we have individualised plans in place to prepare him adequately for the tournament. It will be mapped out for him, which is something we do for all our players. The final assessments and medical undertakings will occur as they do before every tournament, and on the back of that, we will make more definitive decisions on how to manage them for the tournament with respect to fitness, recovery, etc.,” Gloster said.

Support cast

Morris’s credentials in the lower-order batting and his ability to clock 140 kph-plus saw him garner high bids from Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings too. But Sangakkara is looking at the batting (strike-rate of 157.87 in 70 IPL games) as well.

“Morris was significantly high in terms of auction price. He has a very specific role for us in supporting Archer. It gives us a lot more flexibility in the way we use Archer,” the former Sri Lanka skipper said.

“In considering Morris, the number one factor was his bowling numbers, which were some of the best across the phases of the game, from the top to the middle, and especially at the death. His batting is a bonus.”

Archer, the MVP

Despite the record price, Morris may not play all the games in IPL 2021, which is expected to be held in April-June.

“It could be that Archer bowls at the start and middle and not worry about the death. At the death, sometimes even the best bowlers in the world get hit and they have to face some damage. The crucial part is to set up that game in the start and middle overs and have two capable finishers. That’s where the role of Morris as well as the Indian bowlers will be vital,” Sangakkara said.

“They can do the support job at the start and death, in tandem with Archer or Morris. Archer will be definitely leading this attack. He has been the most valuable player last season. He is definitely the fast bowler we are looking at to deliver those attacking passages of play. With Morris coming in, the ability to change Archer up and have him constantly attack the batsmen is freed up. Whether it is Mustafizur Rahman or Morris, either one that partners him, will be critical.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl 2021 auction IPL Auction 2021 chris morris
Close
Photo of Indian pacer Umesh Yadav. File(Twitter)
Photo of Indian pacer Umesh Yadav. File(Twitter)
cricket

Umesh Yadav's fitness test in 2 days, India expect another turner in 3rd Test

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:40 PM IST
It is learnt that the Indian team management wants to play to its strength and there could be a turner on offer with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel ready to exploit the conditions to the fullest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aakash Chopra and Arjun Tendulkar.(Twitter)
Aakash Chopra and Arjun Tendulkar.(Twitter)
cricket

They've got the only Tendulkar perhaps money can buy: Chopra on MI buying Arjun

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:18 PM IST
IPL 2021: The pressure of being Sachin’s son could be a lot to handle for the 19-year-old Arjun Tendulkar and it remains to be seen how he copes with the expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh.(Getty Images.)
Harbhajan Singh.(Getty Images.)
cricket

'100 percent commitment,' Harbhajan expresses gratitude to KKR

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:19 PM IST
IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh was released by CSK earlier this year, and he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of 2 crore at the auction on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Mark Wood in action. File image(REUTERS)
England's Mark Wood in action. File image(REUTERS)
cricket

We can be very confident if pink ball moves, and it's seamer-friendly: Wood

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:21 PM IST
The four-match Test series is level at 1-1 heading into the day-night Test at the new 110,000-capacity Sardar Patel Stadium here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand was picked up by RCB in IPL 2021 Auction(AP)
Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand was picked up by RCB in IPL 2021 Auction(AP)
cricket

'Woke up around midnight, didn't know how much 15 cr is': RCB's biggest buy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:37 AM IST
When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got Kyle Jamieson for 15 Cr in IPL 2021 auction, his thought revolved around converting the amount in New Zealand currency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glenn Maxwell. File image(Getty Images)
Glenn Maxwell. File image(Getty Images)
cricket

IPL 2021: Looking forward to play under Kohli, with AB de Villiers - Maxwell

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST
IPL 2021: Maxwell posted a video on Twitter in which he expressed his eagerness to play under skipper Virat Kohli, and along with AB de Villiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Don't see so much of quality,' Gautam Gambhir points out 'chink' in KKR's squad

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:19 PM IST
IPL 2021: But Gambhir pointed out that KKR are still short in a particular department for the upcoming season, and it may put them in trouble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer shared a grab from Nasa TV to describe India bowlers
Wasim Jaffer shared a grab from Nasa TV to describe India bowlers
cricket

Jaffer tweets a screenshot from NASA TV to describe Indian pitches and bowlers

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Wasim Jaffer's latest tweet was about Indian pitches and the Indian bowling unit. To describe that Indian bowlers Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, and Siraj can perform well on any surface, Jaffer shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a planet from the official streaming of NASA TV.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Before Morris, Australian “big-show” Glenn Maxwell who knows all about handling prize tags, went for big money yet again—at 14.25 crore, the most he has ever made in the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
cricket

'Felt like I was world's loneliest guy': Kohli says he went through depression

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:39 AM IST
  • "Yes, I did," was Virat Kohli's response when asked whether he had suffered from depression at the time in a conversation with former England first-class cricketer and a renowned commentator Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(PTI)
Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(PTI)
cricket

How Chris Morris made it to the top in cricket

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • “He wasn’t even making the Northern squad, basically the Titans B side,” South African bowling coach Gordon Parsons said from Potchefstroom. But Morris’s father Willy—a respected former first-class cricketer—knew his son had it in him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahrukh Khan (right) was sold to Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 auction(PTI)
Shahrukh Khan (right) was sold to Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 auction(PTI)
cricket

This Shahrukh Khan too wants to become a star

By Shalini Gupta, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • The cricketer’s name and cricket credentials thrilled Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta, who was seen reaching out to the Kolkata Knight Riders owners’ table, presumably telling them that now they also have a Shahrukh Khan in their team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Mark Wood(Getty Images)
File photo of Mark Wood(Getty Images)
cricket

'We can't see our families': Wood explains why he pulled out of IPL Auction 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:36 AM IST
  • Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference, Wood explained that he wanted to be mentally and physically fit, and spend some time with his family, and hence he decided to not play in the Indian Premier League 2021 season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP