MI cling to slim mathematical hope, but why playoffs look unrealistic as Hardik Pandya says ‘not the season’?

On Saturday evening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ravi Shastri began the post-match chat on a commiserating note, telling Hardik Pandya, "Not your day." But the latter, accepting the stark reality of Mumbai Indians’ campaign, admitted, "Not the season, I feel." And that has pretty much summed up MI’s IPL 2026 so far, with the team languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins in nine matches, after suffering their seventh defeat on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings.

What happened against Chennai Super Kings?

From left, Mumbai Indians' Raj Bawa, captain Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2026 match, in Chennai(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It wasn’t the perfect start to the Classico in Chennai, as Mumbai lost Will Jacks in the second over. However, Naman Dhir and Ryan Rickelton ensured the visitors still had a solid powerplay. The pair stitched a brisk fifty-run stand for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a competitive total. At the 10-over mark, Mumbai were 90/2.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri calls spade a spade, tells Mumbai Indians to ‘look in the mirror’ after playoff hopes all but over

But it all came crashing down in the second half of the innings. Suryakumar Yadav failed to get going yet again, Tilak Varma struggled for fluency, while Hardik himself never looked settled as Chennai’s bowlers executed their plans perfectly on the two-paced Chepauk surface. Mumbai managed just 69 more runs for the loss of five wickets in the last 10 overs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It wasn’t a massive target, but the pitch wasn’t a belter either. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad settled into his natural anchor role after an early setback in the chase. Urvil Patel played a brisk cameo, while Kartik Sharma complemented Gaikwad perfectly. Both notched up unbeaten fifties as Chennai chased down the target in 18.1 overs, completing a second win over Mumbai this season. Are Mumbai’s playoff chances over? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It wasn’t a massive target, but the pitch wasn’t a belter either. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad settled into his natural anchor role after an early setback in the chase. Urvil Patel played a brisk cameo, while Kartik Sharma complemented Gaikwad perfectly. Both notched up unbeaten fifties as Chennai chased down the target in 18.1 overs, completing a second win over Mumbai this season. Are Mumbai’s playoff chances over? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Yes and no. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yes and no. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With five games left, Mumbai can still reach 14 points if they win all their remaining matches. That, however, does not guarantee qualification, as they would depend on other results. So mathematically, they are still in the race — albeit just about. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With five games left, Mumbai can still reach 14 points if they win all their remaining matches. That, however, does not guarantee qualification, as they would depend on other results. So mathematically, they are still in the race — albeit just about. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But in reality, their chances look slim. Mumbai next face Lucknow Super Giants, and while they might fancy their chances at home despite their struggles at Wankhede, it is the following fixtures that could seal their fate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But in reality, their chances look slim. Mumbai next face Lucknow Super Giants, and while they might fancy their chances at home despite their struggles at Wankhede, it is the following fixtures that could seal their fate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10 and table-toppers Punjab Kings on May 14 — two sides that have been dominant this season and have already beaten MI earlier. If Mumbai fail to address their issues quickly, one or both matches could officially knock them out. Adding to the challenge, they also face an in-form Rajasthan Royals in their final league game on May 24.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON