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MI face captaincy shake-up as Bumrah to step in; Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav unlikely for PBKS clash: Report

Jasprit Bumrah is, in all likelihood, set to take over the leadership role for the matc against PBKS

Updated on: May 14, 2026 04:53 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Mumbai Indians are all but set to have a third captain leading the side in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. With regular captain Hardik Pandya out injured and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav unable to travel to Dharamsala for the upcoming match against Punjab Kings, the team will have a new leader at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, centre, Jasprit Bumrah, left, and Suryakumar Yadav during an IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad(PTI)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Jasprit Bumrah is, in all likelihood, set to take over the leadership role for the match, although Mumbai Indians do have another option in Tilak Varma, who was recently named India A captain for an upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. Not to forget, they also have former India captain Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles, but it is unlikely they will explore that option.

ASLO READ: Goenka loses patience with Pant, Axar can’t take his own decisions: Real reason why LSG, DC want to fire their captains

Mumbai were among the first teams to get eliminated from the race to the playoffs. A loss to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10 sealed their fate. It was their eighth defeat this season, where they managed just three wins and currently stand in the ninth place in the table.

Punjab, on the ither hand, will be aiming to make the most of Mumbai's vulnerability to finally make their push to qualify for the playoffs after stuttering to four consecutive losses that saw them drop from the top spot in the table to the fourth place.

 
Jasprit Bumrah hardik pandya suryakumar yadav mumbai indians
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / MI face captaincy shake-up as Bumrah to step in; Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav unlikely for PBKS clash: Report
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