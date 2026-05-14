Goenka loses patience with Pant, Axar can’t take his own decisions: Real reason why LSG, DC want to fire their captains

Not one, but three IPL captains are reportedly on the verge of losing their leadership roles after the end of the 2026 season, following a disastrous campaign this year. One of them is Rishabh Pant, who was bought for a whopping INR 27 crore at the mega auction before the 2025 season but has endured back-to-back underwhelming campaigns for Lucknow Super Giants. Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel under fire

After finishing seventh last season with six wins, Lucknow managed only half that tally this year and became the first team eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

According to a PTI report, with LSG knocked out earlier this week, Pant has emerged as the biggest fall guy for the franchise’s poor run across two seasons. His batting numbers have dipped significantly in T20 cricket, averaging just 25 over the last two seasons with a strike rate of 136. Although he did manage a century in 2025, which came in a dead rubber, he has registered just one half-century this season. He has also not had a fixed batting position throughout the campaign.

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When Pant was brought to LSG, owner Sanjiv Goenka could not stop praising him, saying that over the next 10 years he saw the India star in the same bracket as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in terms of IPL legacy. Goenka did not just say it — he believed it, which is why he spent nearly three times his base value at the mega auction in late 2024. However, the report suggests he has now lost patience with Pant. If an owner is willing to pay that kind of price, he is also justified in demanding consistent performances.

The report also noted that Pant appears to be “carrying a thousand-ton burden on his shoulders,” which has reflected in his output — he has managed only nine sixes in 11 games.

Concerns were also raised over tactical decisions, including the use of Arshin Kulkarni as an opener, despite his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy strike rate hovering around 134. His 17 off 24 balls in that role in the modern T20 game raised questions. Similarly, repeated backing of Himmat Singh, whose domestic T20 strike rate barely crosses 130, and the deployment of Ayush Badoni in top-order roles despite his limited power game have also come under scrutiny.

What about Axar? Alongside Pant, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel is also unlikely to retain his leadership role beyond this IPL season. DC are still mathematically alive in the playoff race but have managed only five wins in 12 matches and are on the brink of elimination.

The all-rounder, part of India’s two T20 World Cup-winning squads, has struggled for form this season. He has scored just 100 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 112.50. That tally includes one fifty (56), while the remaining 44 runs have come across eight innings despite batting mostly in the top five. With the ball, he has bowled 36 overs — exactly three per match — picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.08.

The PTI report further noted that with Delhi Capitals operating under a dual-ownership structure between JSW and GMR, cricket operations alternate between cycles. Next season will see Parth Jindal and JSW take charge, and sources suggest this could make Axar’s position more uncertain, given concerns over his dependence on the coaching staff for on-field decisions.

“With Axar failing to establish his leadership credentials and largely relying on Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao for decision-making, it would be a miracle if he retains the captaincy next year,” an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“The entire coaching staff is also unlikely to be retained,” the source added.

Some of his tactical calls have also come under scrutiny, including the continued omission of Abhishek Porel and all-rounder Madhav Tiwari, while an out-of-form youngster like Sahil Parakh was thrown into the deep end with expectations beyond his role.

The report further suggests that while Axar may lose the captaincy, he is likely to be retained as a player.