Explore
Friday, July 19, 2024
New Delhi 28oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Friday, July 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns score after 9 overs is 41/5

    July 19, 2024 6:41 AM IST
    MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 41/5 after 9 overs, Corey Anderson at 5 runs and Hassan Khan at 12 runs
    Key Events
    MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score, Match 16 of Major League Cricket, 2024
    MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score, Match 16 of Major League Cricket, 2024
    MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score :

    San Francisco Unicorns Innings Highlights :

    • Mandatory Power play (1-6): San Francisco Unicorns 26/4
    • Referral 6 (6.1 ovs): MI against H Khan (Caught) Unsuccessful (MI: 1, SFU: 2)
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      July 19, 2024 6:41 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 41/5 after 9 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
      San Francisco Unicorns
      Corey Anderson 5 (7)
      Hassan Khan 12 (12)
      MI New York
      Rashid Khan 0/3 (1)

      July 19, 2024 6:38 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 38/5 after 8 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
      San Francisco Unicorns
      Corey Anderson 3 (4)
      Hassan Khan 11 (9)
      MI New York
      Kieron Pollard 0/5 (1)

      July 19, 2024 6:34 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 33/5 after 7 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
      San Francisco Unicorns
      Sherfane Rutherford 14 (15)
      Hassan Khan 9 (7)
      MI New York
      Nosthush Kenjige 2/13 (4)

      July 19, 2024 6:34 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sherfane Rutherford is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 33/5 after 6.6 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! run out (Monank Patel / Nosthush Kenjige).

      July 19, 2024 6:34 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Hassan Khan smashed a Six on Nosthush Kenjige bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 32/4 after 6.2 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: SIX! What a response this is. Tossed up outside off, Hassan Khan dances down the track and lofts this inside out over Dewald Brevis at wide long off for a maximum.

      July 19, 2024 6:29 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 26/4 after 6 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
      San Francisco Unicorns
      Hassan Khan 2 (2)
      Sherfane Rutherford 14 (14)
      MI New York
      Romario Shepherd 1/7 (1)

      July 19, 2024 6:29 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Sherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Romario Shepherd bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 24/4 after 5.4 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: FOUR! Edged for four. On a length outside off, Sherfane Rutherford looks to cut this but gets it off the bottom edge racing past the short third fielder for four runs.

      July 19, 2024 6:26 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Josh Inglis is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 19/4 after 5.2 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! It is all going MI New York's way.

      July 19, 2024 6:24 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 19/3 after 5 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
      San Francisco Unicorns
      Sherfane Rutherford 9 (12)
      Josh Inglis 1 (5)
      MI New York
      Nosthush Kenjige 2/6 (3)

      July 19, 2024 6:21 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 18/3 after 4 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
      San Francisco Unicorns
      Sherfane Rutherford 9 (7)
      Josh Inglis 0 (4)
      MI New York
      Trent Boult 1/13 (2)

      July 19, 2024 6:20 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Sherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 17/3 after 3.4 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: FOUR! Guided away. On a length outside off, shaping further away. Sherfane Rutherford intentionally plays it late and just guides this through that third man region for four.

      July 19, 2024 6:18 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Sherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 12/3 after 3.1 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: FOUR! Up and over for four. On a length outside off, Sherfane Rutherford moves in and lofts this over mid on for a boundary.

      July 19, 2024 6:16 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 8/3 after 3 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
      San Francisco Unicorns
      Josh Inglis 0 (4)
      Sherfane Rutherford 1 (1)
      MI New York
      Nosthush Kenjige 2/5 (2)

      July 19, 2024 6:14 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matthew Short is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 7/3 after 2.2 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Matthew Short swings for the hills and is sent back.

      July 19, 2024 6:11 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 7/2 after 2 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
      San Francisco Unicorns
      Josh Inglis 0 (1)
      Matthew Short 4 (5)
      MI New York
      Trent Boult 1/3 (1)

      July 19, 2024 6:11 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sanjay Krishnamurthi is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 7/2 after 1.5 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! The ritual continues with Trent Boult taking a wicket in his first over. Scrambled seam, going across the batter. Sanjay Krishnamurthi pokes at it and gets an outside edge back to the keeper. Nicholas Pooran takes a good catch diving to his right.

      July 19, 2024 6:07 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 4/1 after 1 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
      San Francisco Unicorns
      Matthew Short 1 (2)
      Sanjay Krishnamurthi 1 (1)
      MI New York
      Nosthush Kenjige 1/4 (1)

      July 19, 2024 6:04 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 2/1 after 0.3 overs

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! c & b Nosthush Kenjige.

      July 19, 2024 5:56 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Scores: San Francisco Unicorns Playing XI

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (WK), Corey Anderson (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Pat Cummins, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch.

      July 19, 2024 5:56 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Scores: MI New York Playing XI

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: MI New York (Playing XI) - Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard (C), Romario Shepherd, Sunny Patel, Heath Richards, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult.

      July 19, 2024 5:40 AM IST

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Toss Update

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns won the toss and elected to bat

      July 19, 2024 5:04 AM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Major League Cricket, 2024

      MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Details
      Match 16 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Load More
      News cricket MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns score after 9 overs is 41/5
      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      © 2024 HindustanTimes