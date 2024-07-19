MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns score after 9 overs is 41/5
- 31 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns at 41/5 after 9 overs
- 34 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns at 38/5 after 8 overs
- 38 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns at 33/5 after 7 overs
- 38 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Sherfane Rutherford is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 33/5 after 6.6 overs
- 38 Mins agoHassan Khan smashed a Six on Nosthush Kenjige bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 32/4 after 6.2 overs
- 43 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns at 26/4 after 6 overs
- 43 Mins agoSherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Romario Shepherd bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 24/4 after 5.4 overs
- 46 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Josh Inglis is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 19/4 after 5.2 overs
- 48 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns at 19/3 after 5 overs
- 51 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns at 18/3 after 4 overs
- 52 Mins agoSherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 17/3 after 3.4 overs
- 54 Mins agoSherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 12/3 after 3.1 overs
- 56 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns at 8/3 after 3 overs
- 58 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Matthew Short is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 7/3 after 2.2 overs
- 1 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns at 7/2 after 2 overs
- 1 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Sanjay Krishnamurthi is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 7/2 after 1.5 overs
- 5 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns at 4/1 after 1 overs
- 8 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 2/1 after 0.3 overs
- 16 Mins agoSan Francisco Unicorns Playing XI
- 16 Mins agoMI New York Playing XI
- 32 Mins agoToss Update
- 8 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Major League Cricket, 2024
San Francisco Unicorns Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): San Francisco Unicorns 26/4
- Referral 6 (6.1 ovs): MI against H Khan (Caught) Unsuccessful (MI: 1, SFU: 2)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 41/5 after 9 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
San Francisco Unicorns
Corey Anderson 5 (7)
Hassan Khan 12 (12)
MI New York
Rashid Khan 0/3 (1)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 38/5 after 8 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
San Francisco Unicorns
Corey Anderson 3 (4)
Hassan Khan 11 (9)
MI New York
Kieron Pollard 0/5 (1)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 33/5 after 7 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
San Francisco Unicorns
Sherfane Rutherford 14 (15)
Hassan Khan 9 (7)
MI New York
Nosthush Kenjige 2/13 (4)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sherfane Rutherford is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 33/5 after 6.6 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! run out (Monank Patel / Nosthush Kenjige).
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Hassan Khan smashed a Six on Nosthush Kenjige bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 32/4 after 6.2 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: SIX! What a response this is. Tossed up outside off, Hassan Khan dances down the track and lofts this inside out over Dewald Brevis at wide long off for a maximum.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 26/4 after 6 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
San Francisco Unicorns
Hassan Khan 2 (2)
Sherfane Rutherford 14 (14)
MI New York
Romario Shepherd 1/7 (1)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Sherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Romario Shepherd bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 24/4 after 5.4 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: FOUR! Edged for four. On a length outside off, Sherfane Rutherford looks to cut this but gets it off the bottom edge racing past the short third fielder for four runs.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Josh Inglis is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 19/4 after 5.2 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! It is all going MI New York's way.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 19/3 after 5 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
San Francisco Unicorns
Sherfane Rutherford 9 (12)
Josh Inglis 1 (5)
MI New York
Nosthush Kenjige 2/6 (3)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 18/3 after 4 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
San Francisco Unicorns
Sherfane Rutherford 9 (7)
Josh Inglis 0 (4)
MI New York
Trent Boult 1/13 (2)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Sherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 17/3 after 3.4 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: FOUR! Guided away. On a length outside off, shaping further away. Sherfane Rutherford intentionally plays it late and just guides this through that third man region for four.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Sherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 12/3 after 3.1 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: FOUR! Up and over for four. On a length outside off, Sherfane Rutherford moves in and lofts this over mid on for a boundary.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 8/3 after 3 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
San Francisco Unicorns
Josh Inglis 0 (4)
Sherfane Rutherford 1 (1)
MI New York
Nosthush Kenjige 2/5 (2)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matthew Short is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 7/3 after 2.2 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Matthew Short swings for the hills and is sent back.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 7/2 after 2 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
San Francisco Unicorns
Josh Inglis 0 (1)
Matthew Short 4 (5)
MI New York
Trent Boult 1/3 (1)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sanjay Krishnamurthi is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 7/2 after 1.5 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! The ritual continues with Trent Boult taking a wicket in his first over. Scrambled seam, going across the batter. Sanjay Krishnamurthi pokes at it and gets an outside edge back to the keeper. Nicholas Pooran takes a good catch diving to his right.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 4/1 after 1 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
San Francisco Unicorns
Matthew Short 1 (2)
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 1 (1)
MI New York
Nosthush Kenjige 1/4 (1)
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and San Francisco Unicorns at 2/1 after 0.3 overs
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: OUT! c & b Nosthush Kenjige.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Scores: San Francisco Unicorns Playing XI
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (WK), Corey Anderson (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Pat Cummins, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Scores: MI New York Playing XI
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: MI New York (Playing XI) - Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard (C), Romario Shepherd, Sunny Patel, Heath Richards, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Toss Update
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns won the toss and elected to bat
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Major League Cricket, 2024
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Details
Match 16 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.