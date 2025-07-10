MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 highlights: How Trent Boult helped MI win 2-wicket thriller

Trent Boult turned hero with the bat and ball, guiding MI New York to a dramatic 2-wicket victory over the San Francisco Unicorns in a rain-shortened Major League Cricket (MLC) eliminator at Grand Prairie Stadium on Thursday. Chasing a modest 132, the Kiwi star's late cameo, alongside his fiery opening spell, secured MI’s place in Qualifier 2 against the Texas Super Kings. Trent Boult's batting helped MI New York beat San Francisco Unicorns on Thursday(PTI)

Match Recap

In a tense, rain-affected eliminator, MI New York faced a target of 132 set by the Unicorns. The chase began confidently, reaching 37/0 by the powerplay’s end, with Quinton de Kock (33) and Monank Patel (33) setting a solid foundation.

However, Matthew Short shifted momentum, dismissing de Kock and captain Pooran in his second over, sparking hope for the Unicorns. Short struck again, removing Patel in his third over, leaving MI New York at 66/3, needing 66 runs off 10 overs.

The Unicorns tightened their grip when Xavier Bartlett sent back Kieron Pollard, and Hassan Khan delivered a game-changing double blow, dismissing Michael Bracewell and Heath Richards in succession, reducing MI New York to 98/6.

Khan’s brilliance continued, claiming Tajinder Singh and Tristan Luus in his next over, leaving MI New York reeling at 108/8 with 24 runs needed off 24 balls.

With elimination looming, Trent Boult (22* off 13) and Nosthush Kenjige forged a crucial ninth-wicket stand. Boult’s composure shone in the final over, smashing back-to-back sixes over long-on off Khan to clinch the chase with three balls to spare, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Bowling Dominance

Earlier, Boult and Kenjige dismantled the Unicorns’ top order in the powerplay. Kenjige struck first, removing Matthew Short, while Boult dismissed Tim Seifert and Sanjay Krishnamurthi.

Trent Boult’s fiery spell continued, taking out Jake Fraser-McGurk and Hassan Khan in consecutive deliveries, leaving the Unicorns at 21/5 after five overs.

Cooper Connolly (23), Hammad Azam (11), and Brody Couch (19) offered resistance, but Rushil Ugarkar’s 3/19, including Azam and Couch, limited the Unicorns to 131/10 in 19.3 overs. Xavier Bartlett’s 44, with four sixes, was the standout.

“Did not think I'd need that (batting), but new role tonight and happy to come out good in this big game. Fresh wicket, there was some nice weather too and the boys bowled really well. We'd take bowling them out for 130 everyday of the week. It is nice to experience different wickets in this country, but as a bowler the challenge is always to take wickets, try to learn and find other ways if it is not swinging. (On did he expect to be batting) Nope, but that was the position I was in but nice to win it. Everyone jokes about my batting, but happy to win today,” Boult said.