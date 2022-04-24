MI Predicted XI vs LSG, IPL 2022: Down and out Mumbai Indians could rest Pollard, experiment with lineup

Mumbai Indians are all but out of the race for the top four and have become the first team to start an Indian Premier League season with seven successive defeats. They now face Lucknow Super Giants, who are among the frontrunners in the race for a top-four spot. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

ALSO READ | Ahmedabad to host IPL 2022 final, Kolkata gets two playoff matches, More IPL stories

While they may still have a mathematical chance to reach the top four, there are just far too many permutations that need to go their way for it to be considered a practical one. In such an event, one could see MI dipping into their bench, even give some of their aging stars some rest. WHile Rohit Sharma could be in the eleven, it may not be too much of a surprise to see Kieron Pollard getting a place at the bench.

Let's take a look at the predicted XI for Mumbai Indians' match against the Lucknow Super Giants

Rohit Sharma: The captain has not turned up with the bat this season, despite being in pretty good form playing for India in T20 matches before the tournament. Rohit has scored just 114 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of just 126.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been inconsistent at best and his and Rohit's poor form has been one of the biggest issues plaguing MI. He has scored 191 runs at a strike rate of just over 119 in seven innings.

Dewald Brevis: Brevis is showing glimpses of the frightening talent that he put on display during the U19 World Cup, especially when he smashed 49 off 25 balls against the Punjab Kings.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar has often been the lone warrior this season for MI, scoring 232 runs in just five innings at a strike rate of over 153.

Tilak Varma: A bright spark in MI's bleak season, Tilak has smashed 234 runs at a strike rate of over 140 in seven innings.

Hrithik Shokeen: The 21-year-old made an impressive IPL debut for the MI, scoring run-a-ball 25 after MI were caught in a spot of bother at 47/4 in the game against CSK.

Tim David: David was dropped for Brevis and the South African has made the spot his own since then. However, the Australian-Singaporean could make a return as a replacement for Kieron Pollard.

Mayank Markande: It has been five years since Markande lit up the IPL by taking 15 wickets, which included a four-wicket haul. The performance even led to him securing an international debut but his star has been on the wane since. MI could experiment with going for him this time.

Jaydev Unadkat: Unadkat was at the receiving end of an MS Dhoni special in MI's previous match against Chennai Super Kings but it would he a surprise if this leads to him getting the drop.

Daniel Sams: There is a chance that either Sams or Unadkat could be given the new ball in this match, considering LSG captain KL Rahul's extraordinary record against Bumrah. Sams has taken five wickets this season.

Jasprit Bumrah: One of the more consistent players for MI, Bumrah however has not really been among the wickets this season. In seven matches, he has only taken four wickets.