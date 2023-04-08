MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit vs Dhoni as Mumbai Indians aim to bounce back vs Chennai Super Kings
- MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Today’s IPL Match scorecard.
IPL 2023 MI vs CSK Live Score: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday. MI are currently in ninth position in the ten-team table, with zero points. The Rohit Sharma-led side have played only one match, which they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, CSK are sixth with two points from two games. MS Dhoni and Co. are currently sixth in the standings, having bounced back from their opening defeat to clinch victory against Lucknow Super Giants.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 06:01 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Focus on Magala!
A lot of focus will be on CSK's Magala, and has dismissed Suryakumar twice in seven T20 innings, while conceding only 52 off 56 balls. Meanwhile, Jadeja has also dismissed Suryakumar thrice and conceded 43 off 55 deliveries.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 05:37 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Chennai strategy
Magala could replace Santner for CSK, having taken his maiden ODI five-wicket haul recently. Meanwhile, we could also see Deshpande bowl if CSK do that first and then Rayudu coming in as a batter.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 05:18 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Mumbai strategy
MI could use Jason Behrendorff as Impact Plater due to his powerplay skills. If the pitch offers swing, then he could be a real threat to CSK!
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 04:59 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Key stat
Piyush Chawla has a stunning head-to-head record vs Rayudu in IPL. He has dismissed the CSK batter six times in 12 innings. No other bowler has dismissed him that many times in IPL.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 04:33 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Last 5 IPL meetings
1. MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets - May 12, 2022
2. CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets - Apr 21, 2022
3. CSK (156/6) beat MI (136/8) by 20 runs - Sep 19, 2021
4. MI (219/6) beat CSK (218/4) by 4 wickets - May 1, 2021
5. MI (116/0) beat CSK (114/9) by 10 wickets - Oct 23, 2020
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 04:23 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: 'All on the same page,' says CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo
Speaking ahead of the match, CSK bowling coach Bravo said, "The bowling group and my other coach Eric [Simmons], we are all on the same page, trying to get the guys understand the philosophy around bowling. So, it is a work in progress. Players have to develop their own style, and we just have to encourage them to stick to the basics."
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 04:13 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: What did Moeen Ali say?
Ahead of the match, CSK all-rounder Moeen said, "Over the last couple of years in particular we have played a lot of games here because of Covid. The players like myself probably came in 2-3 years ago and we don't look at these things (head to head record at the venue). It's a great opportunity to win. Mumbai are an amazing side, just like CSK actually, the two most successful teams in the competition. Another opportunity to go and win."
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 03:58 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: What did MI batting coach Pollard say?
Ahead of the match, MI batting coach Pollard spoke about his team's positives. He said, "The tournament has just started for us, so everyone is looking to start the season on a high. Yes, we didn't get off to a great start as a pattern, you know. But in the end, I still feel that we managed to get a decent total vs Bangalore. So, let's see what happens when we play at home in Wankhede."
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 03:56 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 36 matches in IPl history, with MI leading 21-15 vs CSK.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 03:42 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Squads
MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal
CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 03:38 PM
MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between MI and CSK. Stay tuned folks for an exciting cricket match!