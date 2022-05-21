IPL 2022 Live Score MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals eye final playoffs spot, RCB fans cheer for Mumbai Indians
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led side will be aiming for a place in the playoffs while Mumbai Indians will be playing for pride. Follow Live score and updates of match 69 of IPL 2022 - DC vs MI - from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals will be eyeing that final spot of IPL 2022 playoffs when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are the three sides that have already made the playoffs with the first two sides slated to face each other in Qualifier 1. If Delhi beat Mumbai, they will make the playoffs and will face LSG in the Eliminator. But if they lose, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be immensely backing MI today, will grab the final playoffs berth., The Rohit Sharma-led outfit, who were the first side this season to be knocked out of the race to the playoffs, will be hoping to finish the season on a high. Delhi had defeated Mumbai by 4 wickets in their season opener. Can they complete a double against the five-time champions to make the next round?
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 21 May 2022 05:21 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score: DC vs MI head-to-head tie
The sides are almost inseperable in terms of H2H tie. Delhi have won 15 of their 31 ties in IPL, losing 16 of them. And since 2019, Delhi have a 4-5 win-loss record against MI.
Sat, 21 May 2022 05:16 PM
IPL 2022 Live: The entire RCB franchise has gone one step further
Sat, 21 May 2022 05:12 PM
MI vs DC Live Score: Will Kohli be present at the Wankhede to support Mumbai Indians?
"Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters. You might see us in the stadium as well," Kohli told Faf in a fun conversation after RCB's win on Thursday. They two were chanting "Mumbai, Mumbai" during the video shared on iplt20.com.
Sat, 21 May 2022 05:06 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score: 'Banking on Rohit to come good'
"You always want to finish strongly. A few inconsistent performances have put us in this situation. I am banking on Rohit to come good," RCB skipper Faf du Plessis had said after the team's three-run win against GT.
Sat, 21 May 2022 05:02 PM
DC vs MI Live: Why will RCB fans cheer for Mumbai Indians?
With RCB's win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday, they climbed to the fourth spot in the the table with 16 points from 14 games and hence stand firmly in place to grab the fourth and final playoffs spot. However, it stands with a condition applied. If DC beat MI, RCB will be knocked out. DC will have as many points as RCB after the win, but qualify by virtue of a superior NRR. However, if MI win, RCB will be through to the next round.
Sat, 21 May 2022 04:58 PM
DC vs MI Live Score: Ricky Ponting, head coach of Delhi Capitals, ahead of the match…
“It has been up and down but we have played some good cricket. I have talked about trying to play our best cricket and peaking at the right time. I have just got a feeling that the boys are about to do that,” said Ponting on DCTV
“It is a long tournament and we have been together for about 10 to 11 weeks. We have shared some ups and downs on and off the field. But, you have got too find a way to change things up. We are changing things in preparation, trying to have a bit more fun a the back half of the tournament than we did earlier. Incorporate some games during training, I have got the boys to bring the speakers in the bus and get some music going.”
Sat, 21 May 2022 04:51 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score: Delhi Capitals so far this season
Win: 7
Loss: 6
Position: 5th
With 14 points in 13 games, DC stand only a win away from playoffs qualification. They presently stand fifth in the points table, two points behind RCB, but with a better net run rate.
Sat, 21 May 2022 04:48 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Mumbai Indians so far this season
Win: 3
Loss: 10
Position: 10th
MI were the first side to be eliminated for the race to the playoffs. They will now be playing to avoid the wooden spoon
Sat, 21 May 2022 04:45 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Score: Here is the squad for the two teams...
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis
Sat, 21 May 2022 04:41 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 69 of IPL 2022 where Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for more updates!