WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live score: Mumbai Indians look to extend perfect record against struggling Gujarat Giants

Live

cricket
Published on Mar 14, 2023 06:18 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants live score, WPL 2023 MI vs GG latest scorecard Updates: The MI outfit are the only team yet to face defeat in the tournament, having won all the four matches they've played so far. Catch the LIVE updates of MI vs GG, WPL 2023:  

ByHT Sports Desk
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants live score: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their perfect run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The MI outfit are the only team yet to face defeat in the tournament, having won all the four matches they've played so far. Gujarat, on the other hand, have been struggling to find their feat, having won just once in the same number of matches. Catch the LIVE updates of MI vs GG, WPL 2023:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 14, 2023 06:30 PM IST

    WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live score: Who will play, Laura Wolvaardt or Sophia Dunkley?

    Gujarat Giants had roped in Laura Wolvaardt in place of Beth Mooney, who has been ruled out of WPL 2023 due to injury. 

    She was also fielded in the playing XI against Delhi, but couldn't do much and was dismissed for 1 (2). It'll be interesting to see if Gujarat give her a second chance or get Sophia Dunkley back into the playing XI.

  • Mar 14, 2023 06:25 PM IST

    WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live score: What happened in previous encounter

    Gujarat Giants suffered a 10-wicket loss in their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals. The team batting first could only manage 105/9 in 20 overs, and Delhi then chased down the 106-run target without any hiccups. 

    Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, kept their winning momentum intact. After being handed a 160-run target by UP Warriorz, Mumbai chased it down with 2.3 overs to spare and won the contest by 8 wickets.

  • Mar 14, 2023 06:17 PM IST

    WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. The match will start at 07:30 PM and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates!

Topics
wpl women's premier league

WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live score: Mumbai Indians look to extend perfect record

Live WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live score:
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
