WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live score: Mumbai Indians look to extend perfect record against struggling Gujarat Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants live score: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their perfect run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The MI outfit are the only team yet to face defeat in the tournament, having won all the four matches they've played so far. Gujarat, on the other hand, have been struggling to find their feat, having won just once in the same number of matches. Catch the LIVE updates of MI vs GG, WPL 2023:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON