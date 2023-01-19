Michael Bracewell equals MS Dhoni's unique record with breathtaking century in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Team India defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shubman Gill's double ton(208 off 149 balls) helped the Men in Blue in posting 349/8 in 50 overs. In reply, the Kiwis were reeling at 131/6 in 28.4 overs but 162-run stand for the seventh wicket between all-rounders Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner turned things around for the visitors. At 293/7 in 45.4 overs, New Zealand were still in the hunt for the target if they saved wickets. And Bracewell's quickfire 140 off 78 balls took the game down to the wire. With the visitors needing 20 runs off the last over and one wicket remaining, India prevailed as Shardul Thakur got Bracewell trapped in front of the wicket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bracewell's blitzkrieg included ten sixes and 12 fours as he slammed his second ODI century. With his blinder, the New Zealand batter equalled legendary MS Dhoni's record of being the only batter to score more than one hundred from No.7 or lower in ODIs.

ALSO READ: ‘I abused Ishan Kishan, fought with him…’: Shubman Gill reveals pre-match banter after double century vs New Zealand

In another feat to his name, Bracewell became the joint-third-highest run getter at No.7 or lower in ODIs. Only compatriot Luke Ronchi and Australia's Marcus Stoinis have got higher scores from No.7 or lower in men's ODIs.

Meanwhile, Player of the Match Gill became the youngest ever to hit a double century as he reached the milestone at the age of 23 years and 132days.With his brilliant knock, Gill joined seven other batters to have hit a double ton in white ball international cricket. He got into the exclusive club alongside Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ishan Kishan, Virender Sehwag, Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman. He also became the fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in ODIs, breaking the record held by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among India's bowlers, Mohammed Siraj shone with a 4-fer in the match. Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur picked two wickets each while Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya scalped one each to help India secure a win and get 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON