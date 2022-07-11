4,4,6,4,6: New Zealand's Bracewell puts up incredible show, creates world record in final over vs Ireland - Watch

While attention was drawn to Suryakumar Yadav's fantastic century at Trent Bridge against England, New Zealand's Michael Bracewell crafted a brilliant century of his own, pulling his team through in a chase of 301 after New Zealand had found themselves in a spot of bother at 120-5. Also Read | 'He walks into India's Playing XI. 100 percent': Veteran spinner identifies 2 positions for Suryakumar Yadav at T20 WC

Ireland scored exactly 300 runs in their innings, thanks to a century by exciting young batter Harry Tector and a useful contribution down the order by number 9 batter Simi Singh. New Zealand got off to a torrid start in their chase, with Martin Guptill departing soon after reaching his 50 and leaving the Kiwis 181 to win off 30 overs — doable, but with only five wickets in the bank, still a tall order.

Michael Bracewell, in only his fourth ODI match, heralded the Kiwi chase with a well-crafted innings batting with the tail. He brought up his half-century at run-a-ball, but with New Zealand needing 84 off 42 with only 2 wickets left, it looked like Ireland's chance for a famous win at home. What followed was a brilliant display of power-hitting and clever batting, as he only took only 20 more balls to score his next 50 runs.

The ninth Kiwi wicket fell on the last ball of the final over, and New Zealand still needing 20 to win — but Bracewell had shown that he had the capabilities to drag New Zealand over the line. However, 20 off 6 had never been chased before in ODI cricket. It would be a historic effort by Bracewell with only one wicket remaining, but he showed his quality by taking New Zealand over the line.

Facing Craig Young, Bracewell went 4,4,6,4,6 on the first five balls of the final over, combining delicate flicks with monster hits over midwicket, in a moment of history for New Zealand but of heartbreak for Ireland. It pushed Bracewell's score for the day to 127 (82), which in the face of wickets tumbling around him and the run rate remaining high, should be remembered as one of the finest ODI chasing efforts.

New Zealand were behind the game throughout their entire chase, but it was a heroic knock from Bracewell to put them up 1-0 in the three-match series.

This is the second part of New Zealand's four-legged tour of Europe, with the Test series against England, and limited-overs matches against Scotland and the Netherlands to follow.

