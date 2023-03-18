Michael Bracewell replaces injured Will Jacks in RCB squad for IPL 2023

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell was named as the replacement for Will Jacks in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2023. Jacks was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining while fielding in England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Jacks, who made his debut in the first ODI against Bangladesh, was bought by the franchise for INR 3.2 Crore.

Michael Bracewell celebrating his century during the first ODI between India and New Zealand, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad,(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” IPL said in an official release.

It comes as a major blow to both Jacks and the RCB. The attacking right-hander who is also a more than handy off-spinner was considered to be an ideal cover for Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who has had his injury issues in the past and only returned to action in the ongoing ODI series against India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jacks has recently made his debut for England in all three formats. The 24-year-old said he was “gutted” to be ruled out of the IPL, a tournament which could have given him an ideal opportunity to push the England selectors for a place in the ODI World Cup squad, slated to be played in India later this year.

Michael Bracewell celebrating his century during the first ODI between India and New Zealand, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad,(PTI)

This, however, provides an opportunity to Bracewell, who went unsold earlier in the action. “His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of INR 1 Crore,” IPL said.

The left-hander came into prominence after smashing a breathtaking century in Hyderabad against India.

RCB start their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2. It will be their first fixture at their home ground, Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, since May 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON