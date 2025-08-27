Michael Clarke, Australia's World Cup-winning captain, undergoes one more skin cancer surgery; shares photo

Michael Clarke, the former Australia captain, is feeling grateful after having skin cancer removed from his nose. One of the country's most decorated batters, Clarke, who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup at home, posted a picture after the surgery and shared an eye-opening message about avoiding the medical condition. This isn't the first time Clarke has undergone the procedure. He was first detected with it way back in 2006 – two years after he made his Australia debut – and over the years has had several cancers removed. Michael Clarke shared this photo on his Instagram handle(Michael Clarke-Instagram)

"Skin cancer is real, especially in Australia. I had one cut out of my nose today, so this is a friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure, but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection are key," he posted on Instagram.

Skin cancer in Australia

Australia records the highest skin cancer rates in the world, driven by intense UV radiation, its geographical proximity to the equator, and a largely fair-skinned population. Statistics show that at least two in three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer by the age of 70.

"It does scare me. I am a dad – I don't want to go anywhere. The most important thing in the world is making sure I help my seven-year-old daughter, and I guess set a good example for her," Clarke had told The Daily Telegraph in 2023.

"Imagine fielding all day in India, out there for eight hours in the sun, a lot of the guys are wearing the baggy green cap, so you are not protecting your ears or your face,' he told the publication You've got short-sleeved shirts, so your arms and the tops of your hands (are exposed)."

Cancer no setback for Michael Clarke

Despite enduring health setbacks, Clarke's stature in Australian cricket remains immense. His aggressive tactics, resilience, and ability to inspire teammates secured him a place among the finest to have worn the Baggy Green, from where his career took off, culminating in multiple records, trophies and enjoyable career highs.

Clarke carved out a glittering career for Australia between 2004 and 2015, featuring in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is. A stylish batter with sharp insights, Clarke scored 8,643 runs in Tests and 7,981 in ODIs while also chipping in with 94 wickets across formats. His elegant strokeplay, combined with a fierce competitive edge, made him one of the most accomplished players of his generation.

As captain, Clarke led Australia in 74 Tests and 139 ODIs, leaving behind a legacy of successful leadership. His reign was marked by a 5-0 Ashes triumph in 2013-14 Down Under and the 2015 World Cup victory on home soil. His brilliance with the bat reached its peak in 2013, when he was crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year after a remarkable run of form.