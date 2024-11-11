Michael Clarke's bold take on Pakistan's historic ODI series win Down Under: 'Australia don't care about losing that'

Former captain Michael Clarke has raised a big question to Cricket Australia about resting their key players, including Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, for the third ODI against Pakistan. The reigning World Champions lost the three-match ODI series to Pakistan 1-2 as they squandered the lead after winning the opening match and ended up losing the last two matches. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Aaron Hardy (R) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match.(AFP)

Several questions were raised about the Australian team management's decision to rest the Border-Gavaskar Trophy-bound players, which once again raised doubts about the bilateral ODI series' future.

Clarke was also confused about the Aussie players missing an opportunity to get some match practice a few days before the first Test match against India. He didn't shy away from speaking his mind and said it seemed like Australia didn't care much about the ODI series.

“I'm just a bit confused, so 11 days between now and the first Test (in Perth), why can't the Aussie boys who are part of this Test series play in the one-dayer. If Australia had won the first two games, then you can understand why they rest their big fish, but it was series on the line. I feel like we obviously don't care about losing that series,” Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast.

'If you're not going to care, we're not going to care'

The 2015 World Cup-winning captain was miffed with CA's decision and said that if they don't want to prioritise ODI cricket, then they can't expect the fans to come to the stadium.

"If you're not going to care, we're not going to care. You can't expect the fans to want to come and watch one-day cricket. We are bagging one-day cricket, no one is turning up, hasn't got the interest."

Meanwhile, Pakistan achieved their first win over Australia in a 50-overs series in Australia since 2002.

Australia's under-strength batting lineup folded in the face of hostile bowling from Pakistan's pace attack and was all out for 140 in 31.5 overs. In reply, Pakistan didn't have much difficulty chasing down the target and achieved the target in the 27th over with eight wickets in hand.