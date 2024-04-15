 Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking, former Australia star facing total of 19 charges | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking, former Australia star facing total of 19 charges

PTI | , Brisbane
Apr 15, 2024 05:34 PM IST

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking.

Former Australia cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with offences including common assault and stalking.

Slater was also charged with breaching bail and 10 counts of ‘contravening a domestic violence order’.(Getty Images)
According to the Guardian, the 54-year-old Slater has been charged with more than a dozen offences including unlawful stalking or intimidation, common assault, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

Slater’s case was mentioned at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland on Monday. The report did not identify the alleged victim.

He is facing a total of 19 charges on the alleged offences at the Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5 last year and April 12.

The local police confirmed arresting a 54-year-old man from Noosa Heads at the Sunshine coast last Friday after alleged domestic violence incidents ‘over several days’.

The former right-handed Australian opener played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003.

News / Cricket News / Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking, former Australia star facing total of 19 charges
