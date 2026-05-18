Michael Vaughan blasts ECB-BCCI deal as Jofra Archer stays for IPL: ‘International contract outweighs any franchise'

Michael Vaughan has questioned England’s handling of Jofra Archer’s availability, arguing that centrally contracted players should not be prioritising franchise cricket over Test duty as England prepare to begin their home summer against New Zealand. Jofra Archer during the IPL match between RR and DC. (PTI)

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former England captain Vaughan said the current arrangement between ECB and BCCI has created the wrong optics, with Archer continuing his IPL stint in India while England's first test against New Zealand at Lord’s approaches.

England recently named their squad for the opening Test against New Zealand, starting June 4, with Archer left out as the ECB manages his return to red-ball cricket after an extended injury-hit period. The decision comes despite Archer being one of England’s premier fast-bowling options, particularly at Lord’s, where he has enjoyed success.

Vaughan’s frustration was directed less at Jofra Archer and more at the system that has allowed the situation to develop. “I’m sure he’ll be in the squad (for the second Test). It comes midway through June. I think we have a problem in English cricket at the moment because Jofra was obviously staying for the full IPL. There’s some contract that the ECB have done with the BCCI that’s allowing all our players to stay for the duration,” Vaughan said.

The former skipper argued that England’s central contracts should carry greater authority, especially when Test cricket is involved.

“If that’s the case, I have a problem with England’s contracts because Jofra has been looked after by them for a few years now on a very handsome contract. So who holds the key to that? I believe the international contract outweighs any franchise,” said Vaughan.

Michael Vaughan questions ECB’s Test priorities Vaughan made it clear that he is not opposed to franchise leagues, but believes that the balance has shifted too far if national teams are left without key players at the start of a Test series. “Look, all these franchise leagues are fantastic. I love them for the players. But I do feel that if we start to put domestic leagues over and above a Test match, I think there’s a real problem now.”

He also pointed to the awkward position players are placed in when boards make scheduling agreements that clash with international commitments.

“England have got to make a decision because many have spoken out about it in the last week, rightfully so, because we feel that if you’re playing for England in your Test match, players should be back home playing for England. That’s what your central contract says you should be doing.”

Vaughan suggested that if the ECB intends to allow full IPL participation, England’s scheduling should reflect that reality rather than create a conflict.

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“If there is an agreement that the ECB have done with the BCCI, well, I think you’ve got to start your Test summer somewhere a little bit later then.”

The strongest part of Vaughan’s criticism came when he framed it from a team management perspective. “If I was Rob Key, the director of cricket, or Brendon McCullum, the coach, I would want my best bowler playing in that first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s. Not here”

For Michael Vaughan, the bigger concern is what the episode says about Test cricket’s standing. “We want to see our best players playing Test match cricket. Those staying, they’re continuing to play the longest format of the game. I want to see them playing for their country.”