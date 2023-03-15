Michael Vaughan burns Team India with savage dig after fan points out England's 0-3 humiliation in Bangladesh

With England suffering a humiliating series defeat at the hands of hosts Bangladesh on Tuesday, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer decided to rekindle his epic rivalry with the former English cricketer Michael Vaughan on Twitter. World champions in the shortest format of the game, Jos Buttler's England were crushed by a high-flying Bangladesh side in the recently concluded three-match T20I series.

Serving England with a real eye-opener on Tuesday, Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh registered a 16-run win over the visitors to complete a historic whitewash of the Three Lions. After Vaughan was called out by Jaffer on Twitter following England's embarrassing performance in Bangladesh, a Twitter user also poked fun at the Englishman. The Twitter user sought Vaughan’s response after Bangladesh managed to blank Buttler and Co. 3-0 in the T20I series.

"Do Twitt (tweet) about world champion they lost in Bangladesh 3-0," a Twitter user urged Vaughan to break his silence on the microblogging site. Taking cognisance of the remark, the former England skipper opted to hit back at Team India and their fans with a noteworthy tweet. “They did .. But they are still world champions .. England seem to be very good at peaking for the World cups now .. it’s a good trait to have .. India should try and follow suit,” Vaughan responded.

Vaughan's response also sparked a debate on Twitter. "Normally I don't like ur tweets but in these tweet u says a fact. Winning a world Cup is much more important. I will prefer 1 WC over 3 bilateral series victories even that victories is in overseas," a fan wrote. "Its England who followed the suit of India. India aldready had 2 ODI wc and a t20 wc before "game inventers" got their first one on "boundary count" just about 4 years ago," another Twitter user added.

Talking about the recently concluded 3rd T20I of the bilateral series at Dhaka, opener Litton Das (73 off 57 balls) top-scored for the hosts as Shakib and Co. posted 158-2 in 20 overs. In reply, Buttler's England only mustered 142-6 in 20 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman shared 3 wickets in Bangladesh's 16-run win over the Three Lions at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

