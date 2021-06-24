Michael Vaughan dismisses Virat Kohli's idea of best-of-three finals for future World Test Championships, Hogg agrees

Michael Vaughan has given his opinion on Virat Kohli's proposal that an event as big as the final of the World Test Championship should be contested in a best-of-three finals. Kohli made the comments in the wake of the inaugural WTC final, which India lost by eight wickets, crowning New Zealand the winners.

"I am not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of one game. If it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests - which team has the ability to come back in the series, or totally blow away the other team. It can't just be pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then you suddenly you are not a good Test side anymore. I don't believe in it," Kohli said after the match.

It was an interesting point to make given how India's previous two Test series wins came after losing the first match of the series. Against Australia, after enduring a morale-crushing victory in Adelaide, the team bounced back in the remaining three matches to win the series 2-1, and then did the same against England at home. However, Vaughan, the former England captain does not feel a best-of-three-finals is the way forward for a few reasons which explained through a tweet.

"Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver … that's what makes them so great," Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan's tweet was backed by former Australia spinner Brad Hogg, another former cricketer who is quite active on social media. Hogg agreed with Vaughan calling the one-off match the ultimate test of determining a winner.

"Agree with @MichaelVaughan. Does not get any tougher than one chance. That is the ultimate test. #ICCWTCFinal," tweeted Hogg.

The WTC win was New Zealand's first major ICC Trophy since winning the Champions Trophy in the year 2000, also against India in the final. They had come close to being World Champions twice earlier, reaching the final of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, only to lose on both occasions.