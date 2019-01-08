Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh, and Shane Warne debate problems facing Australian cricket

After Australia’s series loss against India, the spotlight is once again on the selectors and the players they pick for the series against Sri Lanka leading into the all-important Ashes series this year.

Yes, the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner has not helped the batting, but such is the shoddy affairs as far as batting is concerned, that it has raised serious questions over the bench-strength in Australian cricket.

After their defeat to India, former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australian batsman and selector Mark Waugh got into a Twitter debate about the problems in Australian cricket. While Vaughan believed that the Australian problems lie beyond David Warner and Steve Smith, Mark Waugh said that any team would be impeded if the two best batsmen are taken out of the scene.

Vaughan had written an article for Fox Cricket where he said that, “If you think Australia’s problems will be solved the moment Steve Smith and David Warner are available for selection again then you are wrong.”

Waugh replied saying that taking out the best two batsmen from a team makes a huge difference. “I’m not so sure about that Mr.Vaughan. Assuming Warner and Smith get back to somewhere near there best I’m suggesting they will make a huge difference. You take the 2 best batsmen out of any cricket team in the world and see what happens or even 1. Kohli, Root, Williamson etc,” said Waugh.

Unfortunately, I have to agree with @MichaelVaughan here Jnr. Yes Warner & Smith will help, but Aust cricket needs a complete overhaul re the following. Coaching at all levels, the ridiculous under 23 programme, academy etc. As we are not producing quality smart cricketers-why ? https://t.co/ZBBYToJl7O — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2019

Former leg-spinner Shane Warne, who has already slammed the Australian selectors for their ‘ridiculous selections’ agreed with Vaughan and believed that the problems in Australian cricket runs deeper than just the batting order.

