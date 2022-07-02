Michael Vaughan mercilessly trolled, called 'biased' for comparison tweet on Rishabh Pant during India vs England Test

For all the wonderful avenues it creates and the opportunities it provides, social media can also be harsh at times. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has faced that harsh side more than once. On Friday, he was at the receiving end for a tweet on Rishabh Pant. While the tweet was not even close to being a negative one for Pant it was Vaughan's placement of words that irked the fans. When Pant was hitting England bowlers to all parts of Edgbaston on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test, Vaughan compared his knock to that of Jonny Bairstow's. The England wicketkeeper-batter played a couple of breathtaking innings in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand but cricket fans on Twitter were quick to point out that Pant has been doing the same for more than three years now and hence it is incorrect to say he is ‘doing a Bairstow’.

"This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND," tweeted Vaughan while watching Pant's masterclass in which he went on to break multiple records to score his fifth Test hundred.

Here is how Twitter mercilessly trolled Vaughan for this tweet on Rishabh Pant

Recalled England great James Anderson and fledgling quick Matthew Potts reduced India to 98-5 at Edgbaston after Stokes won the toss under overcast skies.

Pant responded with a brilliant 146 off just 111 balls. He reached his century off 89 balls, breaking the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian keeper previously held by MS Dhoni (93 balls). The wicketkeeper hit 19 fours and four sixes while dominating a partnership of 222 with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, 83 not out at stumps.

Pant also became the only overseas keeper to hit two centuries on English soil. He had done in his debut series in 2018 at the Oval before Friday's effort at Edgbaston.

Pant took charge from the outset and was hardly bothered by the bounce of Potts, and quick to pounce on full-pitched deliveries by Anderson and Broad.

Leach, who took a maiden 10-wicket haul in the last test against the Kiwis, was also not spared as Pant used his feet well against the spinner, who finished the day an expensive 0-71 off nine overs.

