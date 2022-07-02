India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah leads charge as ENG crawl to 84/5 at stumps

IND vs ENG 5th Test Highlights Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah scythed through England's top order, helping India gain firm control of the ongoing fifth Test in Birmingham. The rain stopped play after Bumrah struck early to remove Alex Lees. The drizzle halt forced early lunch, with England being 16-1 after three overs. Bumrah added another wicket to his name as he removed Zak Crawley in the second session. The Indian captain then removed Ollie Pope to leave England tottering at 44 for three. In the final session, Siraj and Shami nabbed Root and Leach respectively. England ended the second day on 84 for five, with Stokes and Bairstow in the middle. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls. The hosts were all out for 416 in their first innings. Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session. Jadeja and Shami (16) added 33 runs in 40 balls before skipper Bumrah played an excellent cameo, blasting an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls to take India across the 400-mark. Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Stuart Broad and create a world record for scoring the most runs in an over in Test cricket.

