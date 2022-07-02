India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah leads charge as ENG crawl to 84/5 at stumps
- India vs England 5th Test Highlights Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets, helping India gain control of the match. Follow highlights and updates of the IND vs ENG Match Today at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
IND vs ENG 5th Test Highlights Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah scythed through England's top order, helping India gain firm control of the ongoing fifth Test in Birmingham. The rain stopped play after Bumrah struck early to remove Alex Lees. The drizzle halt forced early lunch, with England being 16-1 after three overs. Bumrah added another wicket to his name as he removed Zak Crawley in the second session. The Indian captain then removed Ollie Pope to leave England tottering at 44 for three. In the final session, Siraj and Shami nabbed Root and Leach respectively. England ended the second day on 84 for five, with Stokes and Bairstow in the middle. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls. The hosts were all out for 416 in their first innings. Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session. Jadeja and Shami (16) added 33 runs in 40 balls before skipper Bumrah played an excellent cameo, blasting an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls to take India across the 400-mark. Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Stuart Broad and create a world record for scoring the most runs in an over in Test cricket.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 03, 2022 12:16 AM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: That's all for today!
That's all the action we have for you today! Thank you so much for joining us. We will be back tomorrow with the live action of the third day. Until then, it's goodnight and goodbye...
-
Jul 03, 2022 12:00 AM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Stokes, Bairstow key for ENG
While England are 84-5, 332 runs behind and need 133 to avoid the follow-on, India are in complete control of the Test. The game moved very fast despite the rain intervals but it was Bumrah who headlined the day with his all-round display. All eyes on Stokes and Bairstow as England face a tricky task tomorrow.
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:44 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah writes new chapter
An incredible start to Bumrah's captaincy career! He hurts England with both bat and ball. Broad recorded Test cricket's most expensive over, conceding 35 runs in 8 deliveries including a wide and a no-ball, after Bumrah's batting onslaught.
The stand-in India captain then picked up three wickets to reduce England to 60-3 on the rain-affected second day. India in a terrific position at the moment, staring at a historic series win on England soil.
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:38 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score and Updates: India in driver's seat
A pragmatic approach? England batters looked sound but the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with Bumrah starting the trouble. He picked up three wickets amid the rain interruptions before Siraj and Shami shone in the final hour.
Siraj removed in-form Root while Shami nabbed nightwatchman Leach for nought. India in driver's seat after the first two days. This is unplayable stuff from the Indian bowlers after the Pant-Jadeja-Bumrah show with the bat.
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:36 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: England trail by 332 runs
England crawl to 84 for five after Bumrah's triple-strike and Shami, Siraj picked up one wicket each. Ben Stokes (0 not out) and Bairstow (unbeaten 12) have a big task at hand.
England trail by 332 runs
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:33 PM IST
India vs England Live Updates: Stumps
Stokes is happy to let it to and its stumps! England are 84-5 at the end of the second day. It's all going in India's direction at the moment!
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:30 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Stokes joins Bairstow
Shami enters the wickets column after nightwatchman Leach falls without troubling the scorers. England skipper Ben Stokes has joined Bairstow, while Bumrah is back into the attack, replacing Siraj.
ENG 83-5
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:24 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: WICKET!
Shami nabs nightwatchman Leach. A faint tickle and Pant makes no mistake behind the sticks. Leach departs for nought!
ENG 87-5
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:18 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Dropped catch
Dropped catch! Nightwatchman Leach would have perished for nought if Kohli grabbed that catch in the slips. Thick outside edge and Kohli puts it down despite using both his hands.
On the next delivery, Shami gives away four byes down the leg side.
ENG 83-4
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:15 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Sharp nip-backer from Shami
Brilliant!!! Everyone was amazed at how close the ball was to the stumps. Sharp nip-backer from Shami against Bairstow.
ENG 79-4
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:12 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bairstow hit on gloves
Shami generates some extra bounce and it hits Bairstow on the gloves. The physio is out in the middle and we have a brief halt.
ENG 78-4
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:09 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Leach joins Bairstow
Root looks to cut this through the off-side but ends up edging it to Pant behind the sticks. Siraj strikes in his second over of the day. Siraj is over the moon! Just seven overs remaining and nightwatchman Jack Leach joins Bairstow in the middle.
ENG 78-4
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:06 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: WICKET!
Massive breakthrough! Wobbled seam and Siraj removes Root (31). England lose fourth wicket.
ENG 78-4
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:03 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Bowling Change
Mohammed Siraj is into the attack to bowl only his second over of the day.
-
Jul 02, 2022 11:00 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: IND lose review
21.1: Brilliant from Shami!!! Extra bounce and it nips back in against Root, who gets beaten on the inside edge. A good battle between Root and Shami.
21.4: Huge shout and it was perhaps was going outside... oh wait! Bumrah has gone for the review. It's missing the stumps and it always looked like going above the stumps. India lose the review.
ENG 77-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:52 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Loud LBW shout
Big LBW shout but looks like it's the height factor again. Root had come down the pitch against Shami.
ENG 77-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:50 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bairstow blocks it out
Here comes the yorker! Bumrah tosses one against Bairstow, who manages to block it successfully. Just one run off the over. 19 overs gone and England have reached 77-3.
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:47 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Quick single
Ravindra Jadeja is at point and England batters manage to steal a quick single. Root dabs Bumrah's delivery on the off-side.
ENG 77-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:45 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Root, Bairstow eye rebuild
Shami bowls it at Bairstow pads and the Englishman flicks it in the mid-wicket region for a double. Five runs of the over. The scoreboard is moving for England.
ENG 76-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:40 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Loud LBW appeal
Huge LBW appeal but seemed like it was missing the stumps due to height. The umpire stays unmoved. Excellent call by India to not go for the review.
ENG 70-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:35 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Joe Root uses his feet against Shami
FOUR! Driven beautifully through covers. Second boundary of the over. Root takes a step forward and drives it with perfect timing. Bumrah is set to start from the other end.
ENG 68-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:33 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: FOUR!
Root in aggressive mode. He tries to hit the first two deliveries but makes contact only with the second one. Fortunately, the thick outside edge leads to the ball flying over the gully. Four runs!
ENG 64-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:30 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Final hour gets underway
Another testing session for English batters gets underway! The sun is out with Root and Bairstow at the crease.
ENG 60-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:22 PM IST
India vs England Live Updates 5th Test
Crucial 60 minutes up next... Bumrah will be looking to snap a couple of more wickets, while England bank on Root to help them recover from a top-order collapse. Stay tuned... we are minutes away from live action.
England 60-3, trail by 356 runs
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:13 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Restart time
Here we go! Play to resume at 10:30 pm IST! Also, the final session can go up to 11:30 pm IST.
-
Jul 02, 2022 10:09 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Inspection underway
The umpires are having a word with the groundsmen. Small puddles formed on uncovered areas are perhaps a concern... stay tuned for further updates!
-
Jul 02, 2022 09:46 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Play delayed due to wet outfield
Super soppers are doing their work after the rain-induced tea break. No showers in sight with plenty of sun at Edgbaston. The covers are off as well!!!
England trail by 356 runs
-
Jul 02, 2022 09:41 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Weather Update
Another inspection coming up at 9:55 pm IST! The sun is out and the umbrellas have been folded in... let's wait and watch!
-
Jul 02, 2022 09:32 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain Update
Edgbaston sky looks a lot clearer but it will be a tedious task for the groundsmen. Small puddles seem to have formed on uncovered areas and we might have a longer halt before the start of final session... stay tuned for live updates!
-
Jul 02, 2022 09:28 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah in focus
Rishabh Pant starred in the rearranged Test before Bumrah stepped in. Bumrah's spectacular onslaught featured a 35-run over against Stuart Broad and the stand-in captain claimed three wickets as well. Bumrah's elevation as captain has augured well for him so far.
-
Jul 02, 2022 09:19 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Inspection coming up
The drizzle has reduced and there's an inspection scheduled for 9:30 pm IST…Fingers crossed.
-
Jul 02, 2022 09:09 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Two hours still to go
The game can go till 11:30 pm IST, which leaves us with just two hours after the tea break. Stay tuned for live updates!
England 60/3, trail by 356 runs at Edgbaston
-
Jul 02, 2022 09:04 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Tea taken after rain halt
Tea is being taken. The rain has slowed down but it's still drizzling at Edgbaston. Let's hope we can get some action in the final session of Day 2... fingers crossed!
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:54 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Rain Update
Tea will be taken at 16:30 local time. Expect an official confirmation about the tea at 9:00 PM IST.
England have touched 60/3 in 15.1 overs. They still trail by 356 runs
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:50 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Bumrah key for visitors
While Bumrah has been the wrecker-in-chief in England's top order collapse, McCullum will expect runs from Root, Bairstow and Stokes. Fans right now have just one thing on their mind – when will the play resume? Stay tuned for further updates... we will update you when there is an official confirmation about tea.
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:38 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain Update
The hover cover is on and the square is covered. Rain continues to prevail and we can just hope for the play to resume as soon as possible.
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:33 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Rain Update
The umpires might call for an early tea too… stay tuned for further updates!
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:32 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Rain interruption
The drizzle has gotten heavier and the square has been covered. Dravid will be a happy man after seeing Bumrah's bowling display. Shami and Siraj will also have a big role to play moving forward. England are in trouble here and a lot rests on Root's shoulders.
England trail by 356 runs as rain appears again over Edgbaston
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:27 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain halts play again
A rare lapse in concentration from Root. A loose shot from the former England skipper and he was lucky to not edge it to Pant behind the sticks.
Oh no!! The drizzle returns and players are coming off. Frustrating for both teams and fans as well.
ENG 60-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:24 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
Easy pickings! Hit-the-deck stuff from Siraj and Bairstow puts the short delivery behind square. Four runs!
ENG 60-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:22 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bowling Change
Just two off Shami's over. Bairstow blocks it off gloves after Shami bowls another short delivery. India have a bowling change – Mohammed Siraj now replaces Bumrah.
ENG 55-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:17 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Jonny Bairstow off the mark
Bairstow off the mark! Shami bangs it short and Bairstow had enough time to pull it behind square. Two runs.
ENG 55-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:16 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: FOUR!
Three slips and a gully... leading edge and Root gets a boundary to his name. There were three men in the covers but it flew past point. Eight runs off Bumrah's over. 13 overs gone.
ENG 53-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:10 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Bumrah rips through ENG top-order
Bumrah's triple has left England three down. A tempting delivery outside the off-stump forced Pope to go for a drive. A healthy edge and it flew to Shreyas in the slips.
ENG 45-3
-
Jul 02, 2022 08:06 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: WICKET!
10.4: Excellent! That would trouble even the best of players. Bumrah gets some late movement to bring it in against Pope, who manages to block it awkwardly.
10.6: WICKET!!! Pope caught by Shreyas in the slips! Bumrah adds another wicket under his belt. Pope falls for 10.
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:59 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: LBW appeal from Indian camp
Excellent! Shami's nip-backer catches Root by surprise. It hits Root's thigh pad but a half-hearted appeal from the Indian camp. It perhaps was too high.
ENG 41-2
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:57 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Just two off Bumrah's over
Some extra bounce from Bumrah but Pope manages to it block it towards backward point. Just two runs off the over and Shami is ready to continue from the other end. Nine overs bowled in total.
ENG 41-2
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:51 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Pope cuts Shami for FOUR
Short and wide from Shami and Pope holds the ball on its way! A rare loosener that provided Pope with the width he needed. Four runs after he cuts it swiftly over point.
ENG 39-2
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:46 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: FOUR!
That's the kind of form Root has been in! Root creams to long-off for a four. Great start.
ENG 35-2
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:44 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Play resumes at Edgbaston
Action coming up from Edgbaston at last!!! England have a mountain to climb but have names such as Root, Bairstow, Stokes in the ranks. But the spotlight will be on Bumrah. Play resumes!
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:39 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Revised session timings
Rescheduled hours of play:
1515-1700 (7.45 PM to 9.30 PM IST)
1720-1830 (9.50 PM IST to 11.00 PM IST)
26 overs lost
Play can be extended by 30 minutes to complete the overs.
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:35 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Rain Update
Yay! Play to resume at 7:45 pm IST after the drizzle break. Bumrah spotted warming after the covers come off. It's a great time to be Bumrah, who is breathing fire today.
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:24 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Birmingham weather update
Covers are coming off!!! The drizzle has subsided. Another inspection scheduled for 7:30 pm IST. Hoping for no more hiccups.
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:08 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain Update
Finally some good news! The drizzle has faded and we have the inspection in 10 minutes. Finger crossed... stay tuned for further updates.
-
Jul 02, 2022 07:02 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Inspection at 7:15pm after rain delay
There aren't too many umbrellas in the stands but the cloud cover continues to prevail. Inspection coming up at 7:15 PM IST.
-
Jul 02, 2022 06:57 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Rain Update
The drizzle is constant and it could be a while before play resumes. The revised timings were 5:45 PM to 8:25 PM for the second session and 8:45 PM to 11:00 PM for the third.
The second day will now be extended till 11:30 PM.
(All timings in IST)
-
Jul 02, 2022 06:45 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Shastri on Bumrah's batting carnage
With a wicket left to fold India and with a three-over-old ball in his hand, Broad decided to bounce out Bumrah. But the India captain responded sharply, leading to a 35-run over that included a wide and a no-ball as well.
"Just when you think you have seen it all, this game surprises you even more. Fascinating batting from Bumrah to smash the red cherry for 29 in an over. First in Durban with Yuvraj & now in Birmingham. On air right place right time for 35 and 36," tweeted Ravi Shastri on Bumrah's assault.
-
Jul 02, 2022 06:41 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain Update
The drizzle is steady at Edgbaston, hinting that it might be a longer delay than the one we had in the first session. Frustrating for everyone. We have no choice but to play the waiting game... stay tuned for further updates!
-
Jul 02, 2022 06:30 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Story so far
Kudos to Pant and Jadeja, who bailed India out of a precarious position after the drizzle yesterday. India were 98 for five at one stage. But the two put on a record 222 stand for the sixth wicket. Pant scored 146 while Jadeja reached 104 on Day 2.
Pant's unconventional stroke-play, Jadeja's sword celebration, Bumrah's batting carnage and bowling display... the visitors continue to dominate. They won't mind the rain break at the moment. England, on the other hand, have a huge task at hand.
-
Jul 02, 2022 06:23 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain Update
It continues to drizzle... the covers are still on as rain relents at Edgbaston.
ENG 31-2, trail by 385 runs
-
Jul 02, 2022 06:10 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: ENG trail by 385 runs
Rain interruption remains a harsh reality but we have got some memorable cricket so far. Pant thrived under pressure on the opening day with his aggressive brand of batting.
Jadeja and Bumrah have shone on the second day so far. England still trail by 385 runs. Let's hope the drizzle subsides. Stay tuned for further updates…
-
Jul 02, 2022 06:06 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah's double-strike
Jasprit Bumrah's double has put India in complete control despite the rain interruption. Root has joined Pope but India have a firm grip, with the skipper leading from the front. 2-14 in 3.3 overs for the newly-appointed Test captain.
ENG 31-2
-
Jul 02, 2022 06:04 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain stops play
The drizzle is back! It's a slight drizzle but umpires call for cover... players head back to the dressing room.
ENG 31-2
-
Jul 02, 2022 06:01 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Joe Root joins Ollie Pope
Just one run from Shami's over. Root comes down the pitch and blocks... a dot ball to end the over. Bumrah will continue from the other end. Five slips in place, waiting for an outside edge.
ENG 30-2
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:56 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah strikes again
The Indian captain has got two in two! Shubman Gill pouches it safely in the slips after Crawley gets a thick outside edge. Bumrah is breathing fire at Egbaston. What a day he's having! He had dismissed Lees before the rain halt.
ENG 29-2
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:51 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: WICKET!
Edged and gone!!! Bumrah strikes again to remove Crawley (9). England lose second wicket.
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:49 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: FOUR!
Pope off the mark with a boundary! Shami tests the Englishman with a bouncer but he is quick to pull that away to the fence. Four runs!
ENG 27-1
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:46 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: FOUR BYES
What a ball!!! That's beaten everyone... extra bounce from Shami and it goes past Crawley as well as Pant. Four byes to start with.
ENG 20-1
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:45 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Play resumes at Edgbaston
It's 16 degrees at the moment in Birmingham with a 70 per cent chance of precipitation. Let's hope for no rain breaks in the remaining two sessions!
Shami is set to bowl the first ball of the post-lunch session. Let's begin!
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:40 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Play resumes soon
We are set to resume in around 10 minutes from now! A huge challenge for England when the conditions are overcast and India have four fast bowlers in arsenal. Live action starts soon... stay tuned for updates.
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:32 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain Update
"If there is no more rain, play to restart at 1:15PM local time (17:45 IST)," is the latest tweet by BCCI.
The revised session timings on Day 2 are as below:
2nd Session: 13:15-15:55 (5:45PM to 8:25PM)
3rd Session: 1615-1830 (8:45PM to 11:00PM)
Play can be extended by 30 minutes.
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:28 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Rain Update
Good news!!! Covers are slowly starting to come off. Play will resume at 5:45pm IST! England trail by 400 but there's a lot of batting to come.
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:19 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Birmingham weather update
Showers were expected on the second day with the conditions being overcast. Play was extended by half an hour yesterday and the same may happen today if the drizzle gets heavier, causing further delay.
According to weather.com, the cloud cover is expected to be 70 per cent. There is a 17 per cent probability of thunderstorms as well.
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:14 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain Update
It's still raining in Birmingham. The lunch break is likely to be extended.
-
Jul 02, 2022 05:04 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: IND in driver's seat
Pant's awe-inspiring 146, Jadeja's splendid 104 and Bumrah's carnage -- Indian fans will have smiles stretched ear-to-ear after seeing their team's performance so far.
Pant and his 222-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja powered India to 338/7. Jadeja shone on the second day with his fifth ton, before Bumrah smacked Broad for 4,5w,7nb,4,4,4,6,1 – a total of whooping 35 runs. He then castled Lees with a peach... too much happening at the moment! Take a breather... lunch break could be extended if it continues to drizzle. Stay tuned for further updates.
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:55 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Early lunch taken
Early lunch has been taken at Edgbaston! Crawley (7*) and Pope (0) will resume England innings after the lunch break. Stay tuned for live updates!
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:51 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Overcast conditions on Day 2
Bumrah has given India the perfect start after his batting carnage, with his 35-run over against Broad being the highlight of the day so far. It's still pretty dark at Edgbaston. Expect a few more wickets if the Jasprit Bumrah magic continues…
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:44 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score and Updates: The Jasprit Bumrah show
It's no secret that Jadeja is going through a purple patch in international cricket. He completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls. But it was new Test captain Jasprit Bumrah who shone towards the end.
Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Stuart Broad and create a world record for scoring most runs in an over in Test cricket. England have a mountain to climb!
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:34 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain Update
Let's hope it's a brief halt. Like yesterday, the rain interruption might also prompt the officials to call for early lunch… stay tuned for live updates!
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:33 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Rain interruption
The hover cover has immediately covered the main pitch with covers being spread. Indian players head back into the pavilion after celebrating Lees' wicket.
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:30 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Rain stops play
Shami was about to bowl his second over when umpire signalled for a halt. Rain stops play! There is a drizzle after Lees' exit.
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:27 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: WICKET!
Gone!!! Bumrah has a wicket! India have a wicket! The Indian skipper breaches Lees' defence. The Englishman was a bit late to react and Bumrah has knocked him over.
ENG 16-1
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:22 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: FOUR!
First boundary of the innings!!! Shami drags it short and Lees gets an inside edge. The ball races away towards the fine leg boundary. Four runs!
ENG 7-0
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:17 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Mohammed Shami into the attack
Tidy from Bumrah. He ends the over with a delivery going away from Lees, who is happy to let that go past him. Just two off the over and Shami has come in to share the new ball with Bumrah.
ENG 2/0
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:15 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Lees, Crawley open for England
We are back for the start of the England innings! Lees and Crawley are at the crease. Bumrah opens the attack. Let's begin!
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:02 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: OUT! THATS IT FOR INDIA! THEY WRAP UP FOR 416!
India have wrapped up their first innings for 416 with Siraj losing his wicket.
Anderson gets a five-for as Siraj hit it to mid-off for a catch by Broad.
-
Jul 02, 2022 04:00 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah destroys James Anderson!
James Anderson has just bowled the most expensive over the Test cricket. He conceded 35 runs in the 84th over and India are 412 for nine.
It started off with Bumrah top-edging a four past Crawly. Then a short delivery led to five wides followed by a top-edged six and a no ball. After that, Bumrah hammed a full toss through mid-on for a four, thick edged another to fine leg for a four and the fourth delivery through midwicket for a boundary!
For the fifth ball, Bumrah clattered it over deep backward square leg for a smashing six! For the final delivery, Bumrah took a single.
-
Jul 02, 2022 03:56 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja departs!
A good delivery by Anderson, swinging across line. Jadeja fails to connect and it hits the middle!
R Jadeja b J Anedrson 104 (194)
In walks, Mohammed Siraj.
-
Jul 02, 2022 03:40 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: No run, India 374/8
Anderson pitches it up, on off. Bumrah defends it from the crease.
After 81 overs, India are 374/8.
-
Jul 02, 2022 03:33 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: OUT! Stuart Broad removes Mohammed Shami!
A short delivery by Broad, outside off. Shami hits it straight to third for a catch!
M Shami c J Leach b S Broad 16 (31)
In walks, J Bumrah.
-
Jul 02, 2022 03:30 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Back-to-back fours by Ravindra Jadeja to reach his ton!
India are 371 for seven in 79 overs.
In the fifth delivery of the 79th over, Jadeja edged Potts' delivery through the slips as it went past Root and Crawley for a four! For the next delivery, Jadeja slammed it trough point to reach his ton!
-
Jul 02, 2022 03:24 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: FOUR! Thick-edged!
A poor delivery by Stokes and Jadeja gets a thick-edge over slips for a four!
-
Jul 02, 2022 03:23 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Back-to-back fours by Mohammed Shami!
Shami attacks Potts. For the first boundary, he pulled it through midwicket and then he cut the next ball through backward point for another four!
-
Jul 02, 2022 03:15 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Beats Ravindra Jadeja's outside edge!
A good delivery by Stokes, pitched up. Jadeja fails to connect and it eats his outside edge. No run.
-
Jul 02, 2022 03:05 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: One run
A full delivery by Stokes, and Jadeja directs it to wide long-on for a single.
India are 339/7 after 73.3 overs.
-
Jul 02, 2022 03:04 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: The action resumes!
Jadeja and Shami to resume batting for India. Stokes to bowl for England.
-
Jul 02, 2022 02:42 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Covers are already on!
We are less than 30 minutes away from the start of play on Day 2 and the covers are on.
-
Jul 02, 2022 02:31 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Weather report
Rain is expected to impact play on Day 2. According to weather.com, rain is expected from 7:00 am local time, till 2:00 pm local time. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is supposed to take place between 10 am to 12 pm. Just like Day 1, even Day 2 will witness covers for some time.
-
Jul 02, 2022 01:57 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: James Anderson on fire!
England's bowling department were in good form and reduced India to 98/5 before Pant's masterclass. Anderson took three wickets, dismissing Gill, Pujara and Iyer. Meanwhile, Potts took two wickets, Stokes and Root bagged a dismissal each.
-
Jul 02, 2022 01:43 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Rishabh Pant's masterclass!
Pant was in dominating form and rescued India after a top-order collapse. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered 146 runs off 111 balls, including 19 fours and four sixes.
-
Jul 02, 2022 01:39 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja nears ton!
Jadeja (83*) and Shami (0*) will resume batting for India on Day 2, with the former edging closer to his century. He hammered 83 runs off 163 balls on Day 1, including 10 fours. He will be aiming to build on his tempo.
-
Jul 02, 2022 01:21 PM IST
India vs England Live Score Day 2: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing final Test match between India and England, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
