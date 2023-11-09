Former England and Pakistan captains have a go at each other over Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes' World Cup centuries

It seems like former England skipper Michael Vaughan has figured out why Mohammad Hafeez always has an axe to grind against Virat Kohli. At a time when Kohli is batting like a dream in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup hosted by two-time champions India, former Pakistan skipper Hafeez has carried out attacks on the talismanic batter of the Indian team with his objectionable remarks. Hafeez most recently accused Kohli of targeting individual milestones at the ODI World Cup.

Vaughan gave Kohli a special mention to troll Hafeez(Getty Images-X @Michael Vaughan)

Gifting himself a record-equalling century in India's crucial World Cup match against South Africa, Kohli matched Sachin Tendulkar's tally of centuries at Eden Gardens. Kohli's 49th ton powered Team India to a match-winning total against the Proteas. Instead of crediting Kohli for India's convincing win, Hafeez said that he observed a ‘sense of selfishness’ in his batting masterclass. Hafeez's questionable remarks were rejected by his former teammate Wahab Riaz on the same Pakistani talk show.

Vaughan roasts Hafeez over Kohli remark

Reacting to a social media clip of Hafeez, England's Vaughan opted to hit back at the former Pakistani all-rounder for his ‘nonsense’ take on Kohli's crucial knock. Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli. now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense .." Vaughan tweeted.

On Wednesday, Hafeez tagged Vaughan after Ben Stokes hit his maiden World Cup century to guide England to a much-needed victory against the Netherlands. Stokes scored 108 off 84 balls as England ended a six-match losing streak to beat Netherlands by 160 runs.

“Saviour of the ship @benstokes38. Good 100 under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach @MichaelVaughan,” Hafeez wrote.

Vaughan agreed that Stokes played a great innings but stood by his thoughts on Kohli.

"Great innings from Stokesy @MHafeez22.. As was Virats on a difficult pitch in Kolkata against a better attack ..," Vaughan said after Hafeez hailed Stokes for his brilliant century against the Netherlands at the ICC World Cup. In a separate post, Vaughan recalled Kohli's lesser-known dismissal of Hafeez during an epic India-Pakistan encounter. “Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli !!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him .. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan,” Vaughan trolled Hafeez to break the internet.

What's next for Kohli?

Run machine Kohli is closing in on Quinton de Kock, who has scored the most runs at the ODI World Cup after 8 innings. The South African opener has 550 runs while Kohli has amassed 543 in 8 matches at the World Cup. Team India is the only unbeaten side at the ODI World Cup. Kohli-starrer India will meet the Netherlands in its final league match of the World Cup on Sunday.

