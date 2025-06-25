Michael Vaughan predicts doom for Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill; changes prediction for England series: 'Could be...'

Ben Stokes-led England gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against India after the hosts registered an emphatic five-wicket win in the Headingley Test. Courtesy of a 149-run knock by left-handed opening batter Ben Duckett, England chased down 371 to put Shubman Gill and co on the backfoot. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who had earlier predicted the hosts to win the series 3-1, changed his scoreline for the series, looking at the result in Leeds. Michael Vaughan changed his prediction for the Test series between India and England after the result at Headingley. (AP)

After the Headingley Test got over, Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer continued on with their banter on X (formerly Twitter). "Evening @WasimJaffer14.. Hope you are ok .. #1-0,” Vaughan wrote initially.

Replying to this, Wasim Jaffer took a dig at Vaughan, saying it was good to see how a young Indian lineup got the former England captain all worried.

"Happy that a young Indian team got you worried like this. Enjoy the win, Michael, we’ll be back," Jaffer wrote.

However, Michael Vaughan ended up replying in quick succession as he predicted England to win the series 4-0.

Also Read: 'I'm sorry, Shardul Thakur has to go out': Shubman Gill, Gambhir ordered to use 'common sense' like Ben Stokes

"Could be 4-0 now, Wasim,” Vaughan added in the end.

It must be mentioned that before the series between India and England got underway, Vaughan had predicted England as the winners by a margin of 3-1.

India lose despite five individual centuries

The visitors lost the opening Test despite having five individual centurions. This is the first time in the history of Test cricket that a team lost a match despite having five centurions.

Rishabh Pant scored centuries in both innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored tons in the first innings, while KL Rahul joined the party in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer in the first innings, but he went wicketless in the second innings as India failed to defend 370.

India are without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin following their retirements from the longest format. However, a young Indian lineup really competed against England, giving them a run for their money.

However, one cannot deny that India let the game slip from their grasp. Lower-order collapses in both innings, mixed with a horrendous show in the field, led to England gaining a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India and England will now square off in the second Test at Edgbaston, beginning Wednesday, July 2.