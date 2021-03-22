'He will have fun over the next few months': Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings

In the 5th T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India captain Virat Kohli pulled off an unexpected surprise. The India skipper announced that he would be opening the innings with Rohit Sharma, with KL Rahul being rested.

The strategy worked as Rohit and Kohli stitched a solid first-wicket stand for 94 runs, and then the latter carried on to hammer an unbeaten 80 runs in 52 balls and helped India to reach a total of 224/8 in 20 overs.

After the match, Kohli expressed the desire to open the innings in the shortest format going forward, and also said that he would certainly be opening in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that if Kohli opens for RCB, it would be beneficial for the team.

"He [Virat Kohli] could bat anywhere but I think they [Team India and RCB] have found something. I think the RCB will be a lot stronger by having Virat Kohli at the top of the order," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"He will be so consistent on those wickets. If you ask any batsman that's worth any kind of salt 'Where would you like to bat in India?', and you'll get 'I'll open the batting please'," he added.

"I think he will have some fun over the next few months opening the batting. We are going to see some fine innings," Vaughan further said.

Meanwhile, India will play three-match ODI series against England in Pune, starting from Tuesday.

