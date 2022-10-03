Miffed fans argue KL Rahul's ‘Player of the Match’ over Suryakumar Yadav in 2nd T20I

India secured a 16-run win against South Africa in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday, which saw them take a 2-0 lead in the three match series. The high scoring encounter saw the Indian top-order produce a splendid show with the bat. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored 40-plus knocks, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav went to smash respective half-centuries.

Rahul scored a 28-ball 58 to give India a perfect start, Suryakumar's destructive 22-ball 61 ensured India piled a gigantic 237/3 on the board. Batting at a strike-rate of 277.77, Suryakumar's innings featured five boundaries and the same number of maximums.

Despite outscoring Rahul, Suryakumar was not considered as the Player of the Match. This in particular didn't go well with a section of fans, who expressed their unhappiness and slammed the decision. Here are a few reactions:

Interestingly, Rahul himself expressed surprised over his selection over Suryakumar for the honour. "Honestly, I'm quite surprised I'm getting this (award). Surya, with the way he batted, he had a bigger impact on the game and he changed the game. We as opening batters always think our job is tougher, but having batted a few innings in the middle order in ODIs, I do realise that is difficult as well," said Rahul at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Besides Rahul and Suryakumar, captain Rohit scored 43 runs off 37 balls. Kohli, on the other hand, missed out on a well deserving half-century by a run, as he was left stranded at 49 off 28 balls with Dinesh Karthik taking charge in the final over.

South Africa batter David Miller too put up a valiant display with the bat and went to slam his second T20I century. In a losing cause, he scored a brilliant 106 not-out off just 47 balls, which included eight fours and seven sixes. Wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock also announced his return to form with a gritty 69 off 48 balls.

