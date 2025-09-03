Mike Atherton, Shaun Pollock go on a rampage after England 131 all out vs South Africa: 'Unquestionably caught cold'

It was a disastrous start to England’s white-ball tour against South Africa, as they were knocked around all over Headingley by the Proteas. Batting first, England could only scratch their way to 131 in an ODI innings, setting up the simplest of chases for South Africa to haul down with 30 overs and 7 wickets to spare. Joe Root and Jos Buttler look downbeat during England's loss vs South Africa.(Action Images via Reuters)

It was a pretty shocking performance by the hosts in Leeds, with their ODI form becoming a big concern as they struggle to string together results. Whether it's a problem to do with approach or with the amount of time the team now dedicated to the format, Michael Atherton demanded improvement across the board.

“I think inevitably because of how England have played, that's the straight line you draw,” said Atherton on Sky Cricket’s post-match analysis, referencing this match following quick on the heels of the Hundred, where most English players were involved.

“If you get beat like that, play like that it's the obvious angle to take. England have unquestionably been caught cold here,” continued the former opener. “South Africa look like a side that have been playing 50-over cricket. English players have been playing the Hundred. They've had no chance for preparation, they're playing a completely different format, and it looked like it today.”

These were sharp words from a disappointed Atherton, but on a day where only Jamie Smith opening the batting contributed, these will be words keenly felt by the English camp. Atherton also demanded: “It's a very sharp reminder that England have got to get switched on here.”

Schedule questioned: ‘They are over-cricketed…’

Atherton also raised questions about the ECB’s scheduling and how they have planned the summer, with England's all-format stars bouncing around from format to format with no time to adapt to any.

“If you think of players like Root, Brook, Duckett, they've come straight from an arduous five-Test series against India, straight into the Hundred, straight here, so you can argue they are over-cricketed in a way,” said Atherton of a team that has seen a lot of cricket in recent months.

The Hundred has been a competition that has found it difficult to please cricket fans as it eats up a portion of the English summer, a window where these stars might otherwise be playing the County One-Day Cup to prepare for the 50-over format instead. Shaun Pollock noted how only playing ODIs in tournament settings such as the World Cup and Champions Trophy had affected how teams approach these bilateral series.

“Your mindset for cricket is not quite in the right place. One thing for me is that one-day cricket is becoming tournament cricket,” said the South African. “You have to perform on the day. There is no we will write this off and move on to the next one. How can we still be competitive in this game and not be bowled out for 130?”

The second ODI of the three-match series begins at Lord's on Thursday, where England will be desperate for a strong response.