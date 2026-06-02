Mike Hesson goes on offensive, Pakistan coach defends use of spin-friendly tracks against Australia: ‘Myth of pitches…’

"Firstly, the World Cup is jointly hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Zimbabwe and Namibia have venues where spin is a big factor, and we will be playing matches in those countries,” he added.

"I've been hearing a bit of chatter about the pitches here in Pakistan not being the ideal preparation for the World Cup in South Africa. It’s actually a topic I talked about on the latest #PCB podcast," Hesson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hesson also assured the fans that Pakistan would plan their preparations accordingly, and he further busted the myth that South Africa has fast, bouncy pitches that offer no assistance to spinners.

Mike Hesson, the Pakistan white-ball coach, went on the offensive and defended the use of a spin-friendly track in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia . The experienced support staff member urged the fans not to worry about the team's strategy for the upcoming 50-over World Cup, set to be played next year in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. In a lengthy post on social media, Hesson, who has previously coached New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), said his team is aware of the conditions they will face in 2027.

It is worth noting that the pitch used in Rawalpindi for the series opener was heavily criticised as the next World Cup is expected to be played in conditions conducive to pacers and fast bowling. The majority of the World Cup matches next year are to be played in South Africa, including the final.

Busting myths Hesson also stated that the pitches in South Africa offer assistance for everyone, and one cannot expect only the pacers to be in the game. The Pakistan coach further added that adequate research has been done by the management, and the upcoming months will see Pakistan playing in all sorts of conditions.

“The myth of all pitches in South Africa being quick and bouncy are just not true, there are definitely some which are but they also vary throughout the country,” Hesson said.

“Those that remember the last ODI series Pakistan played in SA which included Paarl where spin dictated the outcome of the match. Rest assured we have competed significant research and will be using the next 18 months to prepare for a variety of conditions,” he added.

Speaking of the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia, Arafat Minhas scalped five wickets on debut to help the hosts register a comprehensive five-wicket win. Babar Azam also returned with a half-century.