Mike Hesson hits back at reports over Salman Ali Agha’s Buckingham Palace absence: ‘Someone’s just made something up’

Pakistan interim red ball coach Mike Hesson has quashed rumours that Salman Ali Agha declined an invitation to an event at Buckingham Palace to meet United Kingdom monarch King Charles III. The event took place after Pakistan released seven players from its Test squad following the Lord’s defeat, including Agha.
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While Imam ul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan returned home immediately, Agha was asked to stay back but was not seen at the event. The four other players released from the squad, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad, attended the event. Hesson has now clarified that Agha did not turn down the invitation.
Hesson dismissed the speculation surrounding Agha’s absence from the Buckingham Palace event, insisting that the player was never expected to attend after being released from the Test squad. The Pakistan coach said the reports were simply made up.
Deep Dive
Why was Salman Ali Agha absent from the Buckingham Palace event?
Salman Ali Agha was not expected to attend the Buckingham Palace event after being released from the Test squad earlier, as clarified by Mike Hesson.
What did Mike Hesson say about the rumors regarding Agha's invitation?
Mike Hesson dismissed the rumors as false, stating that Agha never turned down an invitation and that reports surrounding his absence were simply made up.
How did the Pakistan Cricket Board's player changes affect the team dynamics?
The PCB's decision to send seven players home after poor performances has faced criticism for causing disruption and uncertainty within the team, affecting player morale.
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“Look, I know there’s been a void in the news, but people are just making up stories. Salman Ali Agha, as I’ve said, the three players were released from the squad before I arrived, well before Buckingham Palace,” Hesson said.
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“They were sent a note at that time that these three players would not be attending Buckingham Palace. So, someone’s just made something up,” he added.
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“They were sent a note at that time that these three players would not be attending Buckingham Palace. So, someone’s just made something up,” he added.
Hesson further clarified that there were no last-minute changes to the Buckingham Palace guest list, insisting that the players who remained in the squad were already included. He said the situation was straightforward and criticised the reports surrounding Agha’s absence, accusing the media of drawing the wrong conclusions from the circumstances.
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“In terms of the other players, all of the rest of the players that were in the squad were already on the list. I was already on the list as the white-ball head coach, so there have been no changes to it,” he said.
“It was all very straightforward. Someone’s just got two and two together and come up with nine. For me, that’s unacceptable journalism,” Hesson concluded.
Pakistan lost the first Test against England by an innings and 103 runs before suffering a 194-run defeat in the second, leaving them 2 0 down in the three-match series. The visitors struggled badly with the bat, failing to cross the 200-run mark in any of their four innings so far. Pakistan will now look to avoid a series whitewash when they take on England in the third Test, which begins on September 9.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.