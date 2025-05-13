Mike Hesson named Pakistan ODI and T20I head coach

Mike Hesson was on Tuesday named as the new head coach of Pakistan's ODI and T20I sides. The Pakistan Cricket Board said Hesson will take charge of the the white-ball units from May 26. Mike Hesson(Twitter)

The position had been vacant since South African Gary Kirsten quit last year, with Jason Gillespie and Aaqib Javed being appointed as interim coaches.

“Hesson comes in to fill the post after evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, which fell vacant after the Pakistan men’s team tour to New Zealand in April,” said the PCB.

Hesson had previously served as head coach of various international teams including New Zealand and Kenya. He is also currently serving as head coach of Islamabad United, who is the defending champions of HBL Pakistan Super League.

Known as an astute tactician, the New Zealander, also coached IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During his tenure, he was instrumental in roping in Rajat Patidar, the current captain of the franchise.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team," said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!”

Pakistan are due to host Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty20 series later this month. However, the tour could be rescheduled after Pakistan announced that the PSL would resume from Saturday after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, with the final now to be held on May 25.