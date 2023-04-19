MI’s inexperienced bowlers settling into their roles

Mumbai Indians would have expected to zip through their IPL league phase with Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer leading the charge. With those hopes dashed as both nurse injuries caused by wear and tear, they are having to re-set. Those plans are beginning to provide some momentum. The 14-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday was their third on the bounce. Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning their IPL 2023 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Mumbai won by 14 runs. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_18_2023_000311B)(PTI)

The five-time winners finished last in 2022 with Bumrah left to carry their inexperienced bowling attack on his overburdened shoulders. It was expected that Archer’s troubled ankle and back would have healed sufficiently for this season. He was to combine with Bumrah and take care of all the difficult overs.

Those hopes were dashed with Bumrah ruled out as he recovers after back surgery with Archer’s rehab too being handled with extreme care.

It’s the back-up bowling group that’s now trying to fill their big shoes. Skipper Rohit Sharma is finding ways to help them overcome their inexperience by giving them their preferred roles.

Against SRH, they defended 192 in Hyderabad. They had restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 185 at a batting-friendly Wankhede Stadium and Delhi Capitals to 172 at the Ferozeshah Kotla.

Having lost swing merchant Trent Boult in the mega auction and released last season’s disappointments Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills and Jaydev Unadkat, MI have seen Australian Jason Behrendorff and rookie Arjun Tendulkar hold their own.

Behrendorff has a good record in the Big Bash League but he had only played one IPL season previously. The strapping left-arm swing bowler bowled three powerplay overs on the trot against SRH and sent the aggressive Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi back early. He’s taken six wickets in four games.

ARJUN HANDLES THE HEAT

Tendulkar’s been groomed over the past two seasons. To be trusted to bowl the final over and holding his nerve defending 20 against SRH would have filled him with confidence.

MI have been clear that his primary role is to go searching for swing in the powerplay. “He’s quite confident of his plans,” Sharma said on Tuesday. “We saw in the lead up to the IPL that he was bowling fast and nailing those yorkers. Keeping things simple is important and that’s what he’s trying to do. He tries to swing the new ball, and at the death bowl the yorkers.”

While no one can quite be the middle-over enforcers like Bumrah and Archer, Riley Meredith is doing the job; he picked up the wicket of the set Mayank Agarwal in the 15th over. The Australian with a long run-up has snapped up five wickets in three matches.

CHAWLA STILL GOING STRONG

Sharma’s trump card has been the experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. The 34-year-old may not score on the fitness front but has shown he has not lost any of his guile, especially a googly that keeps on giving. Chawla has played in all the matches (5) and is MI’s leading wicket-taker (7).

Heinrich Klaasen went big with two fours and two sixes against him in the 13th over but ultimately fell to Chawla's wrong-un in the same over.

Even in the spin department, MI haven’t found a replacement for Rahul Chahar, who they lost in the auction. Last season, unable to get the best out of leggies Murugan Ashwin and Mayank Markande, they were released. But they are getting some overs out of Hrithik Shokeen, an off-spinner with impressive control.

“I said at the start of the tournament that we have a couple of guys who have not played IPL before. So, it’s important to show trust in them when the pressure is on. When the time comes, they will deliver for you,” said Sharma. “That’s what’s happening. They are understanding what the team is expecting and coming out to do their job.”

This is by no means a complete bowling unit. Sharma is using all the data points to use the right bowlers at the right time, frequently employing them for one-over spells during the middle overs phase. With the cushion of the impact player rule and the batters taking the responsibility by scoring extra runs, MI, after a poor start, have found a formula to remain competitive.

Yet, Sharma would know this is going to be their toughest quest for another title, and he will constantly require new ways to keep winning.

